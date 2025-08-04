Home > World > At Least 68 Migrants Die, Over 70 Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Here’s What We Know So Far

At Least 68 Migrants Die, Over 70 Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Here’s What We Know So Far

The boat with dozens of migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, sank off the coast of Abyan province in southern Yemen at dawn due to bad weather conditions.

68 migrants die after boat sinks off Yemen coast
68 migrants die after boat sinks off Yemen coast

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 4, 2025 11:47:11 IST

The death toll from a migrant boat capsizing off Yemen’s coast has risen to 68, with 74 others still missing, local officials have been cited as per several media reports.

Xinhua news agency stated that the search and rescue operations continued amid rough seas, local officials said on Sunday.

What exactly happened?

The boat with dozens of migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, sank off the coast of Abyan province in southern Yemen at dawn due to bad weather conditions, a security source told the Anadolu news agency.

Rescue teams have recovered 68 bodies throughout the day along the coastline of southern Abyan province, while 12 survivors were pulled from the water earlier in the morning, according to Abdul Qader Bajamil, director of the health office in Abyan province, as cited by Xinhua.

Where were the survivors taken?

The survivors were immediately transferred to Shaqra General Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Reports said some of the survivors remain in critical condition due to prolonged exposure to seawater and exhaustion.

The tragedy occurred Saturday night when a smuggling boat carrying 154 Ethiopian migrants capsized around 11 pm (local time) due to severe weather conditions and strong winds in the waters off Abyan province.

On Sunday, Abyan police said in a statement that rescue teams were conducting a large-scale humanitarian operation to recover the bodies, adding that the migrants attempted to reach Yemen and subsequently to Gulf countries via a smuggling boat from the Horn of Africa.

According to the Yemen Window news agency, cited by Anadolu, the bodies of 25 Ethiopian migrants were retrieved from the shores of Shaqra and Zinjibar cities.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 60,000 illegal migrants have arrived in Yemen in 2024 alone.

Many migrants from the Horn of Africa set off on perilous journeys to Yemen, driven by the hope of reaching other countries in search of a better life. But along the way, they fall prey to exploitation, violence and human trafficking, the UN agency said.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: At Least 54 Migrants Dead After Boat Sinks Off Yemen Coast

Tags: YemenYemen Coast

RELATED News

Why Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Great Jeans’ Ad Sparked Eugenics Accusations And What Eugenics Really Means
Why Did South Korea Remove Loudspeakers On Border With North? All You Need To Know
Why Has Donald Trump Suddenly Become Sydney Sweeney’s Biggest Fan After Her Controversial Jeans Ad?
‘No More Partial Deals With Hamas’: Israel Makes Major Change In Gaza War Policy
‘I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’

LATEST NEWS

Nickelodeon Canada Closure Explained, What Fans Need to Know!
Drug Bust at Farmhouse Party: Six IT Employees Arrested.
India vs England 5th Test Day 5 Weather Forecast: 60 Percent Chance Of Rain To Disrupt Play?
Premier Explosives Blasts 9% Higher As Wining A Defence Deal Ignites Stock Rally- Should You Keep An Eye?
NIA On Pahalgam Terrorists: Sketches Of Terrorists Misidentified
EC Finds Double EPIC Card Of CPI-ML Ara MP, Which Filed Petition Over SIR In SC, Also Issues Notice To Tejashwi To Share His Another Voter ID
Shah Rukh Khan Witty Reply Steals The Show, Thanks Shashi Tharoor And Asks Gauri To ‘Brag’
Hyderabad IT Sector Faces “Silent Epidemic” of Liver Disease, Warns Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda
Veteran Actress Urvashi Questions National Award Jury’s Decision on Best Supporting Actress
Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik Slam Umpires’ ‘Lack of Common Sense’ Decision To Declare Early Stumps In IND vs ENG Test
At Least 68 Migrants Die, Over 70 Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

At Least 68 Migrants Die, Over 70 Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

At Least 68 Migrants Die, Over 70 Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Here’s What We Know So Far
At Least 68 Migrants Die, Over 70 Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Here’s What We Know So Far
At Least 68 Migrants Die, Over 70 Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Here’s What We Know So Far
At Least 68 Migrants Die, Over 70 Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Here’s What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?