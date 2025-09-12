LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > World > At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"

At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"

At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 03:16:07 IST

Washington, DC [US] September 12 (ANI): Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ambassador to India, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday that India and US shares a lot more common than India do with China, and if confirmed, he would work to restore the “personal touch” in relations between the two nations.

During the confirmation hearing, Senator Bill Hagerty noted that the India-US relationship goes deeper and that it is more than a Photo opportunity. In response, Gor said, “India shares a lot more in common with US than it does with China, and for far too long we had not that personal touch. Not only will I be liable to bring that to New Delhi, but the President himself is engaged in this effort.”

He noted that President Trump had also recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to his message on bilateral ties. “The President is also extremely personally engaged. Just earlier this week, he had complimented Prime Minister Modi, who responded in kind,” Gor said.

Earlier this week, President Trump also reposted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “natural partnership” remarks.

While replying to a post made by President Trump on Truth social, PM Modi had posted on X that the trade negotiations will “pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi wrote on X on Wednesday, which was reposted by Trump.

Further calling India a “strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” Gor stressed that closer collaboration between the two countries would be central to countering China’s growing influence.

“Frankly, India is concerned by Chinese expansionism, and Chinese expansionism is not just on the border of India, it’s all over the area,” Gor said. He added that his priority, if confirmed, would be to make India a stronger ally of the US and ensure that New Delhi is “pulled into our side and away from them (China).”

Gor concluded by highlighting India’s importance for the global order. He said the US-India partnership “will define the 21st century,” pointing to India’s geography, its economic rise, and military strength as vital factors for regional and international stability. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: india-us-tiesSergio Gorsergio-gor-senate-hearingus-ambassador

RELATED News

Jaishankar, Polish FM hold talks on regional security; India stresses "durable solution" on Ukraine conflict
Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar
Israel, Ukraine team up to safeguard tens of thousands of worshippers in Uman
Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq
Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases Photos of Suspect in Murder Investigation

LATEST NEWS

At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"
Wordle Hint For September 12, 2025: This Five-Letter-Word Implies Beating Strongly And Regularly
Miles Education: Unlocking Global Careers with the Certified Public Accountant
"Could have wrapped it up one or two overs earlier, but in the end, result is important": Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy on their team's triumph
‘People Are Going To Vote For…’: What Did RJD MP Sudhakar Singh Said About Upcoming Bihar Polls?
Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: Umar Khalid alleges bias against him, calls FIR joke
GST reforms in automobiles focused on increasing indigenous manufacturing
"Very important to win first game": Bangladesh skipper Litton Das after victory against Hong Kong
Viral: Altercation Between BMTC Driver And Woman Passenger Turns Reportedly Into Slap Exchange
SC orders SIT with Hindu-Muslim officers to probe assault on 17-year-old in Maharashtra's Akola
At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"
At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"
At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"
At Senate hearing, Sergio Gor says India has more in common with US than China, promises to revive "personal touch"

QUICK LINKS