Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

Lake Cargelligo, Australia: Three people were shot dead in what police and local media believe was a domestic dispute in the Australian state of New South Wales on Thursday, triggering a large-scale police operation in the small rural town of Lake Cargelligo.

Emergency services were called to the scene late in the afternoon following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, police found two women, one of whom was allegedly the gunman’s ex-girlfriend, and one man dead. Another man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

Authorities said the alleged shooter had not been immediately apprehended, prompting warnings for residents to remain indoors as police searched for the suspect.

Suspected Domestic Violence at the Centre of Attack

While police have not officially confirmed the motive, local media reports, including the Sydney Morning Herald, said the shooting was being treated as a suspected domestic violence incident. The gunman was believed to be known to the victims and allegedly involved in a domestic dispute prior to the attack.

Reports said the suspect may still be in the area and was believed to be armed with a long-arm firearm, raising serious safety concerns for the community.

Police Operation Continues

In a statement issued on social media, New South Wales Police confirmed that a major operation remains underway in Lake Cargelligo, located about 611 kilometres west of Sydney.

“A police operation is currently underway at Lake Cargelligo,” police said. “The public is urged to avoid the area and for local residents to stay inside.”

Specialist police units were deployed to assist local officers as authorities worked to locate the suspect and secure the area.

Small Town Left Reeling

Lake Cargelligo, part of New South Wales’ Central West region, has a population of approximately 1,100 people. The incident has deeply unsettled residents in the close-knit community, with streets cordoned off and heightened police presence throughout the town.

Community leaders urged calm as police continued their investigation.

Town Lockdown: NSW Police issued geo-targeted text messages urging residents to stay indoors and avoid the area. Local businesses, including pubs and shops, have been closed.

Police Operation: Heavily armed tactical police and negotiators have been deployed to “contain the threat.”

National Context: The tragedy occurred on a National Day of Mourning for the 15 victims of a separate mass shooting that took place at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025.

Renewed Attention on Domestic Violence and Gun Access

The shooting has once again highlighted concerns around domestic violence and firearm access in Australia. It comes just one month after a deadly mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach killed 15 people, sparking renewed debate over gun safety.

In response, Australia recently passed new laws to enable a national gun buyback program and strengthen background checks for firearm licences. New South Wales has also introduced stricter measures, including limiting individuals to four firearms and requiring gun club membership for licence holders.

Police said investigations into Thursday’s shooting are ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

