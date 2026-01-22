LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

Three killed in Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales, in a suspected domestic dispute. Police launched a major operation; town on lockdown. Incident highlights domestic violence and gun control concerns in Australia.

Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 22, 2026 16:00:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

Lake Cargelligo, Australia: Three people were shot dead in what police and local media believe was a domestic dispute in the Australian state of New South Wales on Thursday, triggering a large-scale police operation in the small rural town of Lake Cargelligo.

You Might Be Interested In

Emergency services were called to the scene late in the afternoon following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, police found two women, one of whom was allegedly the gunman’s ex-girlfriend, and one man dead. Another man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

Authorities said the alleged shooter had not been immediately apprehended, prompting warnings for residents to remain indoors as police searched for the suspect.

You Might Be Interested In

Suspected Domestic Violence at the Centre of Attack

While police have not officially confirmed the motive, local media reports, including the Sydney Morning Herald, said the shooting was being treated as a suspected domestic violence incident. The gunman was believed to be known to the victims and allegedly involved in a domestic dispute prior to the attack.

Reports said the suspect may still be in the area and was believed to be armed with a long-arm firearm, raising serious safety concerns for the community.

Police Operation Continues

In a statement issued on social media, New South Wales Police confirmed that a major operation remains underway in Lake Cargelligo, located about 611 kilometres west of Sydney.

“A police operation is currently underway at Lake Cargelligo,” police said. “The public is urged to avoid the area and for local residents to stay inside.”

Specialist police units were deployed to assist local officers as authorities worked to locate the suspect and secure the area.

Small Town Left Reeling

Lake Cargelligo, part of New South Wales’ Central West region, has a population of approximately 1,100 people. The incident has deeply unsettled residents in the close-knit community, with streets cordoned off and heightened police presence throughout the town.

Community leaders urged calm as police continued their investigation.

  • Town Lockdown: NSW Police issued geo-targeted text messages urging residents to stay indoors and avoid the area. Local businesses, including pubs and shops, have been closed.

  • Police Operation: Heavily armed tactical police and negotiators have been deployed to “contain the threat.”

  • National Context: The tragedy occurred on a National Day of Mourning for the 15 victims of a separate mass shooting that took place at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025.

Renewed Attention on Domestic Violence and Gun Access

The shooting has once again highlighted concerns around domestic violence and firearm access in Australia. It comes just one month after a deadly mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach killed 15 people, sparking renewed debate over gun safety.

In response, Australia recently passed new laws to enable a national gun buyback program and strengthen background checks for firearm licences. New South Wales has also introduced stricter measures, including limiting individuals to four firearms and requiring gun club membership for licence holders.

Police said investigations into Thursday’s shooting are ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

(This has inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 4:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Australia domestic disputeAustralia newsdomestic violence incidentfirearm laws Australiagun violence AustraliaLake Cargelligo shootingNew South Wales shootingNSW police operationtown lockdowntragic shooting

RELATED News

Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify

Pakistan, Saudi Hypocrisy Exposed: Years Of Shouting For Palestine, Now Cashing In? 8 Muslim Nations Join Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace

‘Saw Her Crying and Getting Hit’: Barron Trump Dials 999 After Witnessing Friend Being Brutally Assaulted Live by Ex-Boyfriend on FaceTime

‘Don’t Let Any Indians Enter’: Indian Tourists Allege Racism At Thailand’s Yona Beach Despite Having Valid Tickets

LATEST NEWS

Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

Vijay’s TVK Gets ‘Whistle’ Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Election; Here’s Why Netizens Relate It To Chennai Super Kings

Bengaluru Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Women’s Lingerie And Wearing Them In Residential Areas, Investigation Underway

Bank of India Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 7.5% to ₹2,705 Crore on Improved Asset Quality

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

‘Chatha Pacha’ X Review: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew Shine As Netizens Call Film ‘Pure Theatrical Madness’

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

EU GSP Suspension Hits 87% of Indian Exports; 2026 Set to Be a Tough Year for Trade

Malik Tayyab A Journey Built on Consistency, Creativity, and Self-Belief

Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute
Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute
Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute
Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

QUICK LINKS