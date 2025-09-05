Australia’s Biggest Lego Heist: Rs 1.4 Crore Stash Seized, Man Held

A 41-year-old man in Adelaide has been arrested by the Australian police for allegedly stealing Lego sets worth approximately $160,000 (Rs 1.4 crore).

During a raid at a home in Royal Park, authorities recovered about 2,500 items, including 1,700 unopened Lego boxes, officials confirmed.

The raid was conducted under Operation Measure, an ongoing crackdown on retail theft launched in March 2022 in partnership with retailers. Since its launch, the operation has led to around 2,500 arrests. Police said retail theft fell by six per cent in June alone.

Largest Lego Haul in Australia

Authorities described the seizure as the largest Lego haul uncovered in the country. The stash was so large that it filled three truckloads, requiring additional officers to assist in moving the items. Apart from Lego, police also found stolen Pokémon, Barbie, Hello Kitty and Thomas the Tank Engine toys.

Investigators believe the suspect was planning to sell the stolen toys online. Police warned buyers against purchasing such goods, stressing that doing so fuels organised theft. “This type of theft is not victimless. Those who purchase cheap goods from online sites are unwittingly facilitating this crime,” said John De Candia of South Australia Police. (Inputs from Firstpost)