LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Breaking: Back-to-Back Earthquakes in Russia: 6.1 Quake Hits Kuril Islands Days After Kamchatka Tsunami

Breaking: Back-to-Back Earthquakes in Russia: 6.1 Quake Hits Kuril Islands Days After Kamchatka Tsunami

6.1 quake hits Russia’s Kuril Islands days after 8.8 tremor triggers tsunamis on Japan, Russia coasts.

Initial reports suggested the earthquake was measured at 6.4
Initial reports suggested the earthquake was measured at 6.4

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 22:14:00 IST

The Kuril Islands in Russia was rocked by an earthquake that measured 6.1 at the Richter Scale, the National Center for Seismology said. Reports said the tremor was felt at 19:33:54 IST with its depth being 10 km, while the latitude 49.94N and longitude 162.7E marked its epicenter.

A few days earlier, another earthquake of 8.8 magnitude had occurred in the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia that resulted in huge waves of tsunami alongside Japanese and Russian coastlines.

Experts say shallow earthquakes cause more damage than the deep quakes due to the reason that seismic waves travel quickly to the surface, which in turn generates robust impact and ground shakes more, resulting in higher damage and casualties.

Earlier in July, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake — tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded — struck off Russia’s coast. The Kremlin reported no casualties. In the 16 hours following the massive quake, the US Geological Survey recorded about 125 aftershocks of magnitude 4.4 or higher. Three of these measured above magnitude 6.0, with the strongest, a 6.9, occurring roughly 45 minutes after the main shock.

Strong aftershocks continue to disrupt the region. On Wednesday, a 6.4 magnitude tremor struck about 200 miles southwest of the previous day’s epicentre shortly before 11 a.m. local time. Aftershocks are usually most intense and frequent within hours or days of the main quake, and declines gradually over time.

Meanwhile, a tsunami advisory for Hawaii has been lifted after the massive earthquake off Russia’s far eastern coast triggered alerts across the Pacific.

This is a developing story. 

Tags: earthquakeKuril Islandrussia

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Breaking: Back-to-Back Earthquakes in Russia: 6.1 Quake Hits Kuril Islands Days After Kamchatka Tsunami

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Breaking: Back-to-Back Earthquakes in Russia: 6.1 Quake Hits Kuril Islands Days After Kamchatka Tsunami

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Breaking: Back-to-Back Earthquakes in Russia: 6.1 Quake Hits Kuril Islands Days After Kamchatka Tsunami
Breaking: Back-to-Back Earthquakes in Russia: 6.1 Quake Hits Kuril Islands Days After Kamchatka Tsunami
Breaking: Back-to-Back Earthquakes in Russia: 6.1 Quake Hits Kuril Islands Days After Kamchatka Tsunami
Breaking: Back-to-Back Earthquakes in Russia: 6.1 Quake Hits Kuril Islands Days After Kamchatka Tsunami

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?