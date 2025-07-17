LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Live TV
TRENDING |
Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Home > World > Bahrain Invests USD 17 Billion In US To Boost Trade And Technology

Bahrain Invests USD 17 Billion In US To Boost Trade And Technology

US President Donald Trump met Bahrain’s Crown Prince on July 16, 2025, to deepen ties. Bahrain agreed to invest over $17B in the US, covering aviation, tech, and aluminum sectors. Trump said the deal would create 30,000 jobs. Nuclear cooperation was also discussed.

Bahrain is an important partner for the US in the Middle East.
Bahrain is an important partner for the US in the Middle East.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 05:40:43 IST

US President Donald Trump met the Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on July 16, 2025, at the White House, local media reports said.

Reportedly, the two discussed strengthening the bilateral relations, and Bahrain also agreed to invest over USD 17 billion in the US.

Calling Bahrain a “fantastic ally,” Donald Trump said they talked on trade, among other topics.

The USD 17 billion investment will reportedly include an agreement between Gulf Air and Boeing and another deal for the sale of 40 GE engines, media reports said.

What Is The Investment Deal Between The US And Bahrain?

Donald Trump said that the agreement with Bahrain will create an additional 30,000 jobs in America, reports added.

Bahrain might sign deals with Oracle and Cisco as well, by which the Gulf nation will start utilizing the services of their products.

Reports added that Bahrain will also boost investments in the sectors of energy, tech, and manufacturing in the US.

According to the White House, Bahrain will also invest to strengthen the domestic aluminum production in the US and partner with US hyperscalers to import cutting-edge AI chips.

Another key discussion between the two countries focused on Bahrain’s interest in the creation of nuclear capabilities for commercial purposes, reports said.

The Importance Of Bahrain For US 

Bahrain, a Gulf nation, is a key partner of the United States in the region and hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. 

During Trump’s first term as the president of the United States, Bahrain agreed to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 under the Abraham Accords.

Notably, Bahrain faces a 10 percent tariff on its exports to the United States.

However, this is still low compared to the heavy tariffs Washington has slapped on the exports of other countries.

Media reports also said that Bahrain’s king will travel to Washington to formally ink these deals later this year.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had also agreed to invest USD 600 billion in the United States, while Washington gave consent to export weapons to Riyadh that are likely to cost around USD 142 billion.

Also Read: Trump Strikes $15B Indonesia Trade Deal- What’s Inside the Agreement?

Tags: BahrainBusinessdonald trumptradewhite house

More News

United Nations: Severe Hunger Crisis in Gaza If War Continues
Wyndham Clark Banned from Oakmont After Locker Room Outburst
5 Reasons Why You Must Not Buy A Labubu Doll
Joel Embiid Opens Up: Injuries, Expectations, and the Rift with James Harden
Bahrain Invests USD 17 Billion In US To Boost Trade And Technology
Donald Trump Says That Coca Cola Agrees To Use Sugarcane In Beverages In US
Genz Blank Stare Trend? TikTok Trend Sparks Workplace Communication Debate
UFC 318: MMA Icons Collide as Poirier’s Hometown Farewell Meets Holloway’s Lightweight Ascent in Trilogy Showdown
Wordle Hint For July 17, 2025- Hints And Clues Without The Spoiler
What Is It About the French Way of Life That Has Americans So Hooked? Even Emily In Paris Drop Big Hints
Bahrain Invests USD 17 Billion In US To Boost Trade And Technology

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bahrain Invests USD 17 Billion In US To Boost Trade And Technology

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Bahrain Invests USD 17 Billion In US To Boost Trade And Technology
Bahrain Invests USD 17 Billion In US To Boost Trade And Technology
Bahrain Invests USD 17 Billion In US To Boost Trade And Technology
Bahrain Invests USD 17 Billion In US To Boost Trade And Technology

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?