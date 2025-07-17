Bahrain Invests USD 17 Billion In US To Boost Trade And Technology

US President Donald Trump met the Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on July 16, 2025, at the White House, local media reports said.

Reportedly, the two discussed strengthening the bilateral relations, and Bahrain also agreed to invest over USD 17 billion in the US.

Calling Bahrain a “fantastic ally,” Donald Trump said they talked on trade, among other topics.

The USD 17 billion investment will reportedly include an agreement between Gulf Air and Boeing and another deal for the sale of 40 GE engines, media reports said.

What Is The Investment Deal Between The US And Bahrain?

Donald Trump said that the agreement with Bahrain will create an additional 30,000 jobs in America, reports added.

Bahrain might sign deals with Oracle and Cisco as well, by which the Gulf nation will start utilizing the services of their products.

Reports added that Bahrain will also boost investments in the sectors of energy, tech, and manufacturing in the US.

According to the White House, Bahrain will also invest to strengthen the domestic aluminum production in the US and partner with US hyperscalers to import cutting-edge AI chips.

Another key discussion between the two countries focused on Bahrain’s interest in the creation of nuclear capabilities for commercial purposes, reports said.

The Importance Of Bahrain For US

Bahrain, a Gulf nation, is a key partner of the United States in the region and hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

During Trump’s first term as the president of the United States, Bahrain agreed to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 under the Abraham Accords.

Notably, Bahrain faces a 10 percent tariff on its exports to the United States.

However, this is still low compared to the heavy tariffs Washington has slapped on the exports of other countries.

Media reports also said that Bahrain’s king will travel to Washington to formally ink these deals later this year.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had also agreed to invest USD 600 billion in the United States, while Washington gave consent to export weapons to Riyadh that are likely to cost around USD 142 billion.

