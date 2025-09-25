LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > World > Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces

Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces

Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 14:19:07 IST

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 25 (ANI): The protesters of Mand have alleged that Pakistani security forces and state-backed groups are employing intimidation and arrests to stifle peaceful protests against alleged extrajudicial killings of Baloch youth, as reported by Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, a demonstration organised by the Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) was held in response to the killing of three young men: Izhar, son of Mullah Mujeeb; Mullah Bahram Baloch; and Jalal, son of Haji Yar Muhammad. Locals said that the three were killed within hours of each other in what they described as targeted attacks by militias allegedly backed by state authorities, often referred to as “Death Squads”.

During the protest, Mullah Rashid accused authorities of committing “Baloch genocide.” he was later summoned to a military facility, tortured, and coerced into recording a confession video before being released, only to be rearrested shortly afterwards by local police on reported orders from intelligence agencies.

Another protest participant, schoolteacher Saima Sarwar, also faced retaliation; she was summoned to her principal’s office, Rahima, the sister of former federal minister Zubaida Jalal and dismissed from her position without prior notice or legal process.

Family members of other demonstrators said they were directly threatened or called to military camps, where they were warned to prevent their children from joining such protests. Some were allegedly cautioned that continued participation in political gatherings could lead to enforced disappearance, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

These actions are part of a broader attempt by the state to silence dissenting voices and deter criticism of Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

Human rights advocates warn that the crackdown could further deepen tensions in the province, eroding trust in state institutions and fuelling unrest. Such measures against peaceful protestors underscore ongoing concerns over human rights abuses in Balochistan and raise urgent questions about the freedom of expression and political activism in the region, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: arrestsbaloch-yekjehti-committeebaloch-youthbalochistanextrajudicial-killingspakistanProtestssecurity forcestargeted-attacks

RELATED News

Pakistan's failure to protect transgender citizens sparks outrage after brutal killings
India hosts FIPIC Foreign Ministers Meeting in NY, strengthens ties with Pacific Island nations
From Kolkata Flood to Mokwa Flood: 6 Most Dangerous Floods of 2025
WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News
"If tariffs are tax on goods, toll on H-1B is tax on trust": Ex-Indian Diplomat Syed Akbaruddin on Trump's visa overhaul

LATEST NEWS

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina join AZORTE's Autumn-Winter 2025 campaign, aiming to connect with Gen Z
Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', share glimpses from Day 1
How China Digitally Altered A Gay Couple To Straight For Its Audience, Sparking Global Outrage Over LGBTQ+ Rights
Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: 5 Most Controversial Movies of Diljit Dosanjh Sparking Debates
RBI unveils new directions to strengthen digital payment security
"We want him available as much as possible, but the team comes first": Agarkar on balancing Bumrah's workload
Salman Khan Opens Up: Trigeminal Neuralgia Made Breakfast A One-Hour Struggle, Reveals Painful Daily Battle
Agni-Prime: India Now Has Nuclear Missile On Rails, Does Pakistan Have This Capability?
Mynampally Hanumanth Rao: Congress Turns to a Veteran in Jubilee Hills
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 25-09-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery THURSDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces
Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces
Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces
Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces

QUICK LINKS