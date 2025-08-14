LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Balochistan Sealed Off as Authorities Impose Transport Ban, Internet Shutdown in Major Security Ops

Balochistan Sealed Off as Authorities Impose Transport Ban, Internet Shutdown in Major Security Ops

The Balochistan authorities have imposed strict security protocols, including a nighttime ban on public transportation, the halting of train services, a shutdown of mobile internet, and the sealing off of entry and exit points to major cities.

Credit - ANI
Credit - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 14, 2025 18:13:48 IST

The Balochistan authorities have imposed strict security protocols, including a nighttime ban on public transportation, the halting of train services, a shutdown of mobile internet, and the sealing off of entry and exit points to major cities, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP). 

Balochistan Sealed Off 

These measures have resulted in a curfew-like situation throughout Balochistan, leading to considerable hardships for its inhabitants. The transport department has announced a statewide ban on public transportation from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., warning that companies violating this directive will have their route permits revoked. This ban applies to national highways as well as all urban and rural areas in Balochistan. 

As highlighted by the TBP report, thousands rely on public transportation for daily travel between Quetta, Karachi, Makran, and other locations in Pakistan. The restrictions have left many individuals stranded. Patients who typically travel to Karachi for medical treatment are encountering severe challenges due to the inadequate healthcare facilities in Balochistan. Protests have erupted in response to the transport ban. 

Inter-provincial train operations from Quetta remain halted for the fourth consecutive day, with Pakistan Railways announcing that the suspension will persist until 14 August following a bombing incident involving the Jaffar Express in Mastung’s Dasht region. In March, this same train was attacked in a hijacking event claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, leading to the deaths of several members of Pakistan’s security forces. 

With road and rail travel limited, many citizens are opting for air travel, causing a dramatic surge in fares. The cost of a ticket to Islamabad, which usually ranges from 18,000 to 20,000 rupees, has soared to over 50,000 rupees, as reported by TBP. Since 6 August, 3G and 4G mobile internet services have been completely suspended across all 36 districts of Balochistan, with the blackout anticipated to last until 31 August. 

Balochistan already ranks lowest in online infrastructure in the country, with 60 per cent of its territory lacking internet access. More than half of the region’s estimated 15 million residents depend entirely on mobile data, while fixed-line internet users number only about 70,000, according to the TBP report. The internet outage has adversely affected freelancers, individuals managing online businesses, food delivery workers, students, and traders. 

Mobile banking and online payment systems have ceased operations, and telemedicine services have been disrupted. The Human Rights Commission of Balochistan has denounced these measures as a grave infringement of civil liberties and fundamental rights. In Mastung district, banking services have also been suspended, worsening the situation for residents, as noted by TBP.

In the port city of Gwadar, all entry and exit points have been sealed off for the last three days due to security issues and arrangements for Pakistan’s national day celebrations. 

The streets are deserted, traffic is scarce, and residents are restricted to their homes. Locals and human rights advocates contend that the government is penalising the public by curtailing essential services rather than ensuring safety, as stated in the TBP report. (ANI)

Tags: balochistanBalochistan OperationTransport Ban in Balochistan

RELATED News

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

LATEST NEWS

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
Balochistan Sealed Off as Authorities Impose Transport Ban, Internet Shutdown in Major Security Ops

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Balochistan Sealed Off as Authorities Impose Transport Ban, Internet Shutdown in Major Security Ops

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Balochistan Sealed Off as Authorities Impose Transport Ban, Internet Shutdown in Major Security Ops
Balochistan Sealed Off as Authorities Impose Transport Ban, Internet Shutdown in Major Security Ops
Balochistan Sealed Off as Authorities Impose Transport Ban, Internet Shutdown in Major Security Ops
Balochistan Sealed Off as Authorities Impose Transport Ban, Internet Shutdown in Major Security Ops

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?