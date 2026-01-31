Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far

An explosion occurred at Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, Iranian media reported, without giving a cause for the blast.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that social media reports alleging that a Revolutionary Guard navy commander was targeted in the explosion were “completely false”.
According to the Faytuks News, at least 4 people were reportedly killed in an explosion in the Azadegan neighborhood of Bandar Abbas, a major port city in southern Iran. The cause remains unclear, though it is allegedly a gas explosion, according to local reports.
At least 4 people were reportedly killed in an explosion in the Azadegan neighborhood of Bandar Abbas, a major port city in southern Iran. The cause remains unclear, though it is allegedly a gas explosion, according to local reports. pic.twitter.com/n6WsAH9aJj
🚨 Multiple explosions inside Iran!
In Bandar Abbas, the commentator says the building was hit and that the explosion had an unusually intense sound.
In Ahvaz, the building shows extensive structural damage consistent with a powerful explosion, with collapsed floors, shattered… pic.twitter.com/Inuu57XQXt
This is developing
With inputs from Reuters
