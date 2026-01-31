LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email
LIVE TV
Home > World > Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far

Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far

An explosion rocked Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, triggering panic and emergency response. Iranian media reported at least four fatalities in the Azadegan neighborhood, with the cause yet to be officially confirmed. Authorities denied social media claims of an IRGC naval commander being targeted, calling them “completely false.”

Blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port. Photo" X.
Blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port. Photo" X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 31, 2026 17:56:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far

An explosion occurred at Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, Iranian media reported, without giving a cause for the blast.

You Might Be Interested In

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that social media reports alleging that a Revolutionary Guard navy commander was targeted in the explosion were “completely false”.

According to the Faytuks News, at least 4 people were reportedly killed in an explosion in the Azadegan neighborhood of Bandar Abbas, a major port city in southern Iran. The cause remains unclear, though it is allegedly a gas explosion, according to local reports.

You Might Be Interested In

This is developing

With inputs from Reuters

Also Read: Why Is Iran Conducting Live-Fire Drills In The Strait Of Hormuz? Importance Of The World’s Most Important Chokepoint

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 5:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bandar abbashome-hero-pos-5Iran newsIran US WarportWorld news

RELATED News

What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed

‘Completely Spoiled His Entire Life’: Netizens Brutally Roast Barron Trump After US First Lady Melania Says He Still Needs ‘Nonstop’ Supervision At 19

World’s First ‘Gold Street’ Coming Up In Dubai, 1,000+ Retailers To Be Housed – Here’s All You Need to Know

Why Is Iran Conducting Live-Fire Drills In The Strait Of Hormuz? Importance Of The World’s Most Important Chokepoint

‘Sweet Pea’, ‘Love’: Latest Epstein Files Reveal Friendly 2002 Email Between Melania Trump And Ghislaine Maxwell Before Her Marriage To US President

LATEST NEWS

Realme 16 5G Launched: 8.1mm Thickness, Horizontal Camera Setup, And 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs and Features Here

Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far

Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On

Australian Open 2026 Final: Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Clinch Her Maiden AO Title

Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Three Days After Husband Ajit Pawar’s Death

‘Took Medicine For 7 days’: Delhi Man Critical After Following AI Chatbot’s Advice To Use HIV preventive Drugs Without Doctor’s Prescription- What Exactly Happened?

WATCH Video: Sanju Samson Fans Erect Massive 40-Feet Cutout Ahead of IND vs NZ 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Here’s How To Apply Online, Important Dates, Vacancies, Criteria | Key Details Inside

Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far
Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far
Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far
Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS