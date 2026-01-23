Bangladesh ‘At An Edge Of Abyss’, Sheikh Hasina Launches A Scathing Attack Against Interim Chief Mohammad Yunus, Calls Him ‘A Plunderer, And A Corrupt Traitor’

Weeks ahead of Bangladesh’s national elections, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered a scathing attack on Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, accusing him of being “a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor who has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland.”

Speaking to the nation, Hasina called on all citizens to unite, saying the country must be “galvanized by the spirit of our great Liberation War in this grave hour.” She urged the people to rise against what she described as “the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy” and said that Bangladesh’s brave sons and daughters must defend the Constitution, which she said was “written in the blood of martyrs.”

Highlighting the importance of her party, Hasina emphasized that the Awami League is Bangladesh’s oldest and most significant political party. She called it “inexplicably interwoven with the country’s culture and democracy” and a staunch defender of political and religious pluralism.

‘Nation at the Edge of an Abyss’: Hasina Warns of Democracy in Exile

Hasina painted a bleak picture of the nation, saying Bangladesh stands “at the edge of an abyss, a nation battered and bleeding, navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history.” She claimed that the country, once peaceful and fertile, has been “ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators,” and described it as “a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death.”

She recalled being forced to leave the country in August 2024 amid violent protests, blaming Yunus and his “anti-state militant accomplices” for ousting her despite her being a directly elected representative. She described the period since then as an “age of terror, merciless, relentless, and suffocating,” saying that democracy in Bangladesh is now “in exile.”

Sheikh Hasina called on all democratic and progressive forces to take an oath to build “a humane and welfare-oriented democratic state” and confront Yunus and his collaborators. She reiterated the Awami League’s legacy as a party committed to protecting Bangladesh’s laws, Constitution, and pluralistic traditions.

Sheikh Hasina says ‘darkest time for country’

Concluding her address, she vowed that “at this darkest time for our countrymen and women, we reaffirm our determination to help you restore the thriving homeland that was snatched away from you.”

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on February 12, while the Election Commission has suspended Awami League’s registration and banned all party activities under the Interim Government.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: What Is USS Abraham Lincoln And Why Is US’ 5,000-Crew, $4.5 Billion Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East Amid Iran Standoff?