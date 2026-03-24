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Home > World News > Bangladesh Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps In Dhaka Shut Amid Supply Crisis, Drivers Face Long Queues And Delays

Bangladesh Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps In Dhaka Shut Amid Supply Crisis, Drivers Face Long Queues And Delays

Dhaka faces a severe fuel shortage as petrol and octane run out at multiple stations. Delayed payments and supply issues have left motorists waiting in long queues. Owners warn daily supplies are insufficient and call on the government to take decisive action to manage the crisis.

Bangladesh Fuel Shortage
Bangladesh Fuel Shortage

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 24, 2026 15:24:25 IST

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Bangladesh Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps In Dhaka Shut Amid Supply Crisis, Drivers Face Long Queues And Delays

Dhaka Faces Fuel Shortage; Many Stations Remain Closed

Several fuel stations across Dhaka stayed closed on Tuesday as the city grappled with a shortage of petrol and octane, leaving motorists scrambling to find supplies. At a busy petrol pump, operations were halted in the afternoon while awaiting fresh deliveries. Staff said they had been unable to secure fuel earlier due to payment processing delays.

Aminul Islam, assistant manager at the station, explained, “Since the bank was closed at that time, we couldn’t submit the payment. As a result, no fuel delivery was made here.” The station, which sells both petrol and octane, had already run out of stock earlier in the day. Although the bank later opened and payment was completed, the fuel had not yet arrived. Islam added, “Once the petrol and octane arrive, we will start the fuel station.” Staff also said they were unaware of the quantity expected in the next delivery.

Owners Raise Concerns, Call for Government Action

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has worsened Bangladesh’s fuel crisis, creating chaotic conditions at multiple stations with long queues and uncertainty over supplies. Petrol pump owners have expressed serious concern and even threatened to halt supply, urging security measures and government intervention.

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“Under the state-owned fuel supplier Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the oil companies are supplying an amount of fuel each day that is clearly insufficient compared to the existing demand,” the Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners’ Association said in a statement on its Facebook page. The post highlighted the impact on both customers and workers: “With millions of motorcycle riders and users across the country, customers are being forced to stand in long queues for hours to purchase fuel. As a result, many are becoming exhausted, frustrated, and increasingly bitter. At the same time, nozzle operators and pump workers are struggling to cope with continuous duty, mounting pressure, and frequent arguments with irritated customers. They are not accustomed to such relentless work conditions.”

The fuel shortage continues to affect daily life in Dhaka, with no immediate resolution in sight.

All Inputs From ANI.

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Tags: Dhaka fuel shortageoctane crisis Dhakapetrol shortage Bangladesh

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Bangladesh Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps In Dhaka Shut Amid Supply Crisis, Drivers Face Long Queues And Delays

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Bangladesh Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps In Dhaka Shut Amid Supply Crisis, Drivers Face Long Queues And Delays

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Bangladesh Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps In Dhaka Shut Amid Supply Crisis, Drivers Face Long Queues And Delays
Bangladesh Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps In Dhaka Shut Amid Supply Crisis, Drivers Face Long Queues And Delays
Bangladesh Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps In Dhaka Shut Amid Supply Crisis, Drivers Face Long Queues And Delays
Bangladesh Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps In Dhaka Shut Amid Supply Crisis, Drivers Face Long Queues And Delays

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