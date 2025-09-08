LIVE TV
Bangladesh group demands measures to halt marginalisation of minorities after India's new immigration law

Bangladesh group demands measures to halt marginalisation of minorities after India's new immigration law

Bangladesh group demands measures to halt marginalisation of minorities after India's new immigration law

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 09:52:08 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 8 (ANI): The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the largest minority group, has demanded effective measures to halt the marginalisation of minorities after the enforcement of India’s new immigration law.

On September 1, India enforced the ‘Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025’. The new law grants exemptions to minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who sought refuge in India by December 31, 2024, because they faced or feared religious persecution.

The previous Citizenship Act had set the deadline for these groups at December 31, 2014, but the new law has extended that by 10 years.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, through a statement from its Presidents, Professor Dr. Nim Chandra Bhowmik, Ushatan Talukdar, and Nirmal Rozario, along with Acting General Secretary Monindra Kumar Nath, responded to the Indian government’s new law. They stated that this act will increase the tendency for religious and ethnic minorities and indigenous peoples in Bangladesh to leave the country. The leaders emphasised that the Government of Bangladesh must seriously consider the policy behind India’s decision and its potential long-term impact on the country.

“Consequently, the interim government must immediately take necessary and effective steps to restore confidence and address the trust crisis among the nation’s religious and ethnic minorities and indigenous peoples,” the minority leaders said in the statement.

To achieve this, the leaders stated that the government must ensure the representation and participation of these groups in all aspects of life, from policy-making to daily living. They also called for a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy to stop the ongoing oppression and persecution they face.

The leaders added that disrespecting, neglecting, and persecuting religious and ethnic minorities and indigenous peoples will prevent sustainable democracy, development, and progress in the country.

The leaders concluded by expressing their hope that the interim government, considering democracy and national interest, will promptly take the necessary effective measures to prevent the marginalisation of minorities. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Bangladesh group demands measures to halt marginalisation of minorities after India's new immigration law

QUICK LINKS