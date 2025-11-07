LIVE TV
Home > World > Sheikh Hasina In Trouble, Bangladesh Clears Tough New Law, Death Penalty For Enforced Disappearance Cases

Bangladesh’s interim government has approved a draft law introducing the death penalty for those involved in enforced disappearances. The ordinance is set to apply to ousted leader Sheikh Hasina and 15 serving military officers currently on trial for alleged crimes against humanity. Hasina, living in self-exile in India, has accused the interim government of political persecution and violating constitutional rights.

Bangladesh clears draft law introducing death penalty for enforced disappearances, applying to Sheikh Hasina and military officers. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 7, 2025 16:29:44 IST

Bangladesh’s interim government has cleared a draft ordinance that introduces the death penalty for those responsible for enforced disappearances, a move announced as ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 15 serving military officers continue to face trial for alleged crimes against humanity.

Press Secretary to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Shafiqul Alam, confirmed on Thursday that the advisory council approved the draft ordinance.

What Is The New Law Against Enforced Disappearances?

“This is a landmark law. It will ensure that enforced disappearances never occur again in the country,” Alam said during a press briefing.

The proposed law criminalises the creation and operation of secret detention facilities, including those referred to as “so-called Aynaghar,” and mandates that trials under the ordinance be completed within 120 days from the filing of charges.

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Says Talks With PM Modi Going Well, Will Visit India

Once President Mohammad Shahabuddin signs the ordinance, it is expected to apply to Hasina, members of her former administration, including the ex-police chief, and 15 serving military officers currently under trial.

Sheikh Hasina Facing Death Penalty Demand in Absentia

On October 16, the chief prosecutor at the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) sought the death penalty for Hasina, calling her the “mastermind and principal architect” of alleged crimes against humanity during last year’s mass protests.

Hasina, 78, has been living in self-exile in India since her government was ousted in August 2024 following widespread student-led demonstrations. A UN human rights report stated that up to 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15 last year when her administration ordered a sweeping security crackdown.

Hasina is being tried in absentia along with several of her former ministers. Fifteen serving military officers are also on trial and have appeared before the tribunal after complying with arrest warrants issued earlier.

Sheikh Hasina Criticises Interim Government From Exile

Meanwhile, speaking from self-exile in India, Hasina has accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of pursuing “violent and extremist” policies that have strained ties with New Delhi.

She said that the ban on her party, the Awami League, violates Bangladesh’s Constitution and will prevent its supporters from participating in upcoming elections.

Hasina also expressed gratitude to India, saying she was “deeply grateful to the Indian people for providing me with a safe haven.”

Also Read: India ‘Largely Stopped’ Russian Oil Purchase: Donald Trump’s Fresh Claim Amid Tariffs

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 4:29 PM IST
