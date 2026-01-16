Bangladesh Preparing For War? Anti-India Yunus Govt Steps Up Talks To Acquire Deadly Drones, Choppers From Turkey

Bangladesh has significantly stepped up negotiations with Turkey to acquire advanced military hardware, including attack helicopters and killer drones, raising concerns over Dhaka’s rapidly expanding defence posture under the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

According to intelligence sources, the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is actively pursuing the procurement of eight Turkish T129 ATAK attack helicopters and ANKA unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), signalling a deepening military partnership between Dhaka and Ankara.

High-Level Meetings Signal Accelerated Defence Deal

Senior officials from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) held a series of high-level meetings in Dhaka this week with top BAF leadership. On January 14, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan met TAI’s Corporate Marketing and Communications Head Bertan Kurt and Turkish Military Attaché Colonel Himi Baris Yildiz at Air Headquarters.

The discussions focused on advancing talks related to attack helicopters, medium-altitude long-endurance drones, and broader defence cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey.

Turkish Delegation Engages With Bangladeshi Military

A larger TAI delegation arrived in Dhaka on January 13 and has since been holding detailed consultations with BAF officers involved in the procurement process.

The delegation includes senior officials from the ANKA UAV and T129 ATAK helicopter programmes, including TAI Flight Test Director Arif Ates, ANKA UAV Manager Nur Muhammad Akbulut, and T129 ATAK Manager Mustafa Aykut Sarac, along with intelligence and business development executives.

Arif Ates also met Lieutenant Colonel S M Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer at Bangladesh’s Armed Forces Division, at Dhaka Cantonment to discuss future defence collaboration.

Bangladesh Eyes ANKA Killer Drones

Intelligence officials confirmed that negotiations have expanded beyond helicopters to include Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs, particularly the ANKA series.

The ANKA drones are designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and precision strike missions, with advanced variants such as ANKA-S equipped with satellite communication and radar systems. These drones can operate for over 24 hours at high altitudes, making them suitable for both naval and land-based operations.

T129 ATAK Helicopters: A Lethal Addition

The T129 ATAK attack helicopter, jointly developed by TAI and AgustaWestland, is a combat-proven platform used extensively by the Turkish military. Designed for operations in hot, humid, and high-altitude conditions, the helicopter is capable of both day and night missions.

It features stealth enhancements, ballistic protection, a laser rangefinder, helmet-mounted night vision systems, and can carry up to 1,200 kg of weapons across four hardpoints. Its arsenal includes anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided rockets, and a 20 mm turret-mounted cannon.

Anti-India Yunus Govt Boosts Military Muscle

The military buildup comes amid growing concerns in New Delhi over Dhaka’s changing strategic posture. Since assuming power in August 2024, following the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration has adopted a noticeably anti-India stance, according to diplomatic and intelligence assessments.

Bangladesh has reportedly strengthened defence ties with Pakistan, China, and now Turkey, all viewed as adversarial or competing powers in India’s strategic neighbourhood.

Preparing for Conflict?

While Bangladeshi officials publicly describe the procurement as part of military modernisation, security analysts warn that the rapid acquisition of attack helicopters and long-endurance strike drones suggests preparations beyond routine upgrades.

Sources say the proposed defence deal with Turkey is expected to advance further in the coming months, potentially reshaping the regional security landscape and adding new tension to India-Bangladesh relations.

