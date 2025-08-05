Bangladesh Sets February 2026 Election Date, Muhammad Yunus Announces as He Vows Fair Vote

Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday announced that the country will hold general elections in February 2026, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, news agency AFP reported. This will be the first election since last year’s mass uprising that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“On behalf of the interim government, I will write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting that the election be arranged before Ramadan in February 2026,” Yunus said in a national address marking the anniversary of the July Uprising.

He added that the interim government would now begin its final responsibility of transferring power to an elected government.

“We will step into the final and most important phase after delivering this speech to you, and that is the transfer of power to an elected government,” Yunus said, according to AFP.

Call for Unity, Fairness and a ‘New Bangladesh’

Stressing on the importance of ensuring a peaceful and fair election that reflects the will of the people, the interim adviser reportedly said, “I urge you all to pray for us so that we can hold a fair and smooth election… We will extend all necessary support to ensure that the election is free, peaceful and celebratory in spirit.”

He further encouraged citizens to engage with the process early, especially those living outside their constituencies, and said the vote should be a proud moment for the nation.

Warning Against Election Sabotage

Yunus, however, also issued a warning about groups trying to derail the process, while claiming that “a certain group is eager to disrupt the upcoming election… engaged in various subversive efforts to obstruct the nation’s democratic progress,” as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

He further claimed that political violence in the past was a result of manipulated polls.

BNP Welcomes Announcement

Reacting to the Yunus’s address, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said his party welcomed both the election timeline and the “July Declaration,” stating, “We are committed to granting the declarations made in the July Declaration formal recognition at both the state and constitutional levels.”

Tech for Transparency and Youth Inclusion

Yunus also announced plans to launch a mobile app to gather public feedback on the electoral process and urged political parties to prioritise youth and women in their manifestos.

“In the upcoming election, everyone should be able to vote safely for their candidate of choice. Let us respect one another’s choices — this should be our shared commitment.”