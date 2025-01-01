Bangladesh Students Body Steps Back From New Republic Proclamation As Army Issues Stern Warning

After a stern warning from the Bangladesh Army, the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) held a "March for Unity" on Tuesday, forgoing their planned declaration of a "New Republic." The protest, aimed at demanding justice for victims of the July uprising, attracted thousands in Dhaka.

Army Issues Stern Warning

Arif Sohel, member secretary of Students Against Discrimination, addressed the public, urging citizens from all walks of life to join the march. He said, “We announce ‘March for Unity’ to be brought out from the Central Shaheed Minar. We call upon you, the people of Bangladesh, to join the programme in continuation of your enthusiasm that led you to unity.”

Reports quoting sources stated that the Bangladesh Army issued a stern warning, advising against any efforts to undermine state institutions. This caution came after SAD’s earlier announcements, which suggested plans to take drastic steps, including the declaration of a new republic. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which had earlier expressed support for SAD against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, voiced concerns over the potential escalation of these actions.

Protesters Demand Justice for Bangladesh July Uprising

In a separate development, thousands of protesters gathered in Dhaka on Tuesday to demand justice for those killed during the July uprising against the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protest, also centered around the quest for accountability, was covered by the Dhaka Tribune.

The “March for Unity,” which began in the afternoon, saw participants gather at Central Shaheed Minar. At the start of the event, a moment of silence was observed to honor the lives lost during the July protests. The event commenced at 4:00 pm, organized by Students Against Discrimination.

Bangladesh: A Strong Warning and Future Plans

Students Against Discrimination and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee have made it clear that further demonstrations will follow if the government does not issue the Proclamation of July Uprising by January 15. According to The Daily Star, Hasnat Abdullah, convener of SAD, emphasized, “We still do not have a document of proclamation on the July mass uprising. It must be issued by January 15. That day we want to reunite here with the proclamation.”

He further added that their fight against “fascism” and the ruling Awami League will continue. “Our struggle against fascism and the Awami League will continue. Many couldn’t accept our uprising, and that is why there are conspiracies afoot at the Secretariat, in the police, and even in the courts,” Abdullah stated.

What are July Protests?

The July protests, which saw students take to the streets in vast numbers, were sparked by demands for reforms to the government’s quota system. This system reserved 30 percent of government jobs for the relatives of those who fought in the 1971 war of independence against Pakistan. The movement culminated in a student-led uprising on August 5, which ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of intense protests and violent clashes. The death toll from these confrontations exceeded 600.

