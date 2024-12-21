Barack Obama Shares His 2024 Annual List Of Favorite Books

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has continued his tradition of sharing his annual list of favorite books, offering readers a glimpse into the titles that captured his attention this year. On December 20, Obama revealed his 2024 book picks through an Instagram post, highlighting a diverse range of subjects including love, politics, economic growth, mental health, and creativity.

“I always look forward to sharing my annual list of favorite books, movies, and music,” Obama wrote in his post. “Today I’ll start by sharing some of the books that have stuck with me long after I finished reading them.” He encouraged his followers to explore the titles during the holiday season, recommending independent bookstores or libraries for their purchases.

Barack Obama’s 2024 Favorite Books List

Here are the 10 titles that made Obama’s annual list:

“Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney

Irish author Rooney’s fourth novel explores themes of love and loss through the story of two brothers and the women in their lives. “Orbital” by Samantha Harvey

This Booker Prize-winning novel follows astronauts orbiting a space station for 24 hours, offering a wildly inventive narrative by English author Harvey. “The Anthropologists” by Ayşegül Savaş

A Turkish expat couple embarks on a search for an apartment, delving into deeper themes of identity and belonging in this graceful third novel by Savaş. “In Ascension” by Martin MacInnes

A young microbiologist discovers extraordinary natural wonders while investigating a deep trench in the Atlantic Ocean in MacInnes’ third novel. “Someone Like Us” by Dinaw Mengestu

Mengestu tells the poignant story of a man uncovering his family’s secrets after the death of his father, reflecting on immigration and identity. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt

Social psychologist Haidt explores the causes of rising childhood mental illness, focusing on the influence of technology and societal changes. “Patriot” by Alexei Navalny

The posthumously published memoir of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny reflects on his life and activism before his untimely death in February 2024. “Stolen Pride” by Arlie Russell Hochschild

In this follow-up to her acclaimed book “Strangers in Their Own Land,” Hochschild investigates the cultural and economic factors driving the appeal of populism. “Growth: A Reckoning” by Daniel Susskind

British economist Susskind critiques the relentless pursuit of economic growth, exploring its role in climate change, inequality, and technological disruption. “The Work of Art” by Adam Moss

Former New York magazine editor Adam Moss interviews 50 creatives to uncover the secrets of the artistic process.

Obama’s 2024 Summer Reading List

This announcement follows Obama’s summer 2024 reading list, released in August, which featured 14 works exploring history, culture, feminism, and democracy.

Fiction Highlights

“James” by Percival Everett : A reimagining of Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn, focusing on Jim’s journey to freedom.

: A reimagining of Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn, focusing on Jim’s journey to freedom. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore : A gripping tale of disappearance and family secrets set in a summer camp.

: A gripping tale of disappearance and family secrets set in a summer camp. “Help Wanted” by Adelle Waldman: An exploration of the struggles of low-wage workers in upstate New York.

Non-Fiction Highlights

“Of Boys and Men” by Richard Reeves : A thoughtful look at masculinity in a modern, equal world.

: A thoughtful look at masculinity in a modern, equal world. “When the Clock Broke” by John Ganz: A deep dive into the political and social upheaval of 1990s America.

Obama’s curated lists not only reflect his personal interests but also serve as a guide for readers seeking thought-provoking and engaging literature. This year’s selections continue to showcase his appreciation for diverse voices and timely issues.