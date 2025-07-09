Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes To Promote Inclusivity And Representation

Barbie has introduced its first doll with Type 1 diabetes in a move what it said is to enhance inclusivity and representation. The new doll is part of the brand’s popular Fashionistas line and comes equipped with medical accessories to reflect the daily experiences of people living with this condition.

Diabetes Barbie Doll Created in Partnership with Breakthrough T1D

Barbie collaborated with Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF. It is leading diabetes research organization and ensured the doll’s design comes out as authentic as it can.

Barbie also announced that it will donate dolls to the Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children’s Congress where over100 children with Type 1 diabetes assemble in Washington, D.C.. The children meet with members of Congress to raise awareness about the condition.

“Introducing a Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel, in a release.

“Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

What Are The Features of Barbie’s Type 1 Diabetes Doll?

Barbie has worked closely with Breakthrough T1D to make sure every detail of the new doll’s appearance and accessories is authentic. The doll represents the struggles of Type 1 diabetes patients while also includes the essential medical devices used in real life.

The Type 1 diabetes Barbie doll includes:

Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM): A small, wearable device on the doll’s arm that measures blood sugar levels. The CGM is held in place with heart-shaped medical tape. The doll also carries a phone displaying a CGM app to help track glucose levels.

Insulin Pump: The doll’s waist is attached with the insulin pump which allows for automated insulin dosing. It mimicks the real-life technology many people with Type 1 diabetes use.

Outfit and Accessories: The doll wears a blue polka dot top with a matching ruffled skirt while also carrying a pastel blue purse designed to hold essential supplies or snacks. ItThe polks top symbolizes diabetes awareness.

Price And Availability Of Barbie Doll

The newly rolled Barbie’s Type 1 diabetes doll is available now at select retailers. These include Walmart and Amazon. The suggested retail price according to the company is $10.99.

