LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron Alina Habba Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron Alina Habba Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron Alina Habba Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron Alina Habba
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron Alina Habba Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron Alina Habba Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron Alina Habba Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron Alina Habba
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

Bangladesh’s BNP has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he wished a speedy recovery to Begum Khaleda Zia, who remains critically ill. PM Modi said he was “deeply concerned” about the former prime minister’s health and expressed India’s readiness to extend support. BNP leaders, meanwhile, say Zia’s condition is alarming, with doctors running out of medical options.

BNP thanks PM Modi for wishing speedy recovery to critically ill Begum Khaleda Zia as doctors warn her condition remains extremely serious. Photo: X.
BNP thanks PM Modi for wishing speedy recovery to critically ill Begum Khaleda Zia as doctors warn her condition remains extremely serious. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 2, 2025 07:57:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

Begum Khaleda Zia Health Update: Bangladesh’s main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on Tuesday expressed its gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he conveyed wishes for the quick recovery of BNP chairperson and former Bangladesh prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who remains in critical condition.

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Begum Khaleda Zia’s Health

In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi said he was “deeply concerned” about the condition of the 80-year-old leader, who has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital since November 23.

“Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years,” he wrote.

Also Read: Zelenskyy Urges Swift End To War, Calls For Truly Durable Peace After Paris Meeting With Macron; Will This Favour 19-Point Peace Plan?

The Prime Minister added: “Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can.”

BNP Responds With Appreciation

BNP issued its response on its official X account, thanking PM Modi for the message at a time when Zia’s condition has sharply worsened.

“BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support,” the party stated, expressing “sincere gratitude” for the Prime Minister’s remarks.

Begum Khaleda Zia’s Condition Remains Alarming

Zia, who became Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, was initially admitted to Evercare Hospital with a lung infection that later deteriorated, requiring her transfer to the Coronary Care Unit. BNP officials say she has been placed on ventilation and is being monitored by a medical team that includes specialists from abroad.

She was admitted on November 23 following a sudden worsening of complications related to her heart and lungs.

BNP Leaders Say Medical Options Are Running Out

BNP leaders have publicly acknowledged that her condition has not improved.

Vice-Chairman Ahmed Aazam Khan said doctors have exhausted nearly all available medical options. “She is in a very critical condition. There is nothing more to do except seek prayers from the whole nation,” he said.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir shared a similar update, stating, “She is seriously ill. They are trying their best,” referring to the efforts of local and foreign specialists working continuously.

Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi added that her condition remained unchanged as of Sunday.

Also Read: Who Is Alina Habba? Court Disqualifies Donald Trump Ally From Serving As New Jersey’s Top Federal Prosecutor

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 7:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bangladesh newsBegum Khaleda Ziahome-hero-pos-1pm modi’World news

RELATED News

US Says ‘Very Optimistic’ About Reaching Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal As Envoy Witkoff Prepares To Meet Putin

Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?

Donald Trump’s BIG Health Update: White House Releases MRI Details Of US president Amid Growing Speculation

Donald Trump Invites Netanyahu To White House After Fresh Phone Call: What They Are Planning For Hamas And Gaza

Zelenskyy Urges Swift End To War, Calls For Truly Durable Peace After Paris Meeting With Macron; Will This Favour 19-Point Peace Plan?

LATEST NEWS

Stocks to Watch Today: Reliance, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, LIC, AU Small Finance, Tata And Many Othre In Focus Today

‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

Apple Appoints Amar Subramanya As New VP Of AI, Replacing John Giannandrea

World’s Newest Nations: Countries Born In The 21st Century And How They Came To Be

Sanchar Saathi Explained: Why The Government Wants This App On Every Smartphone, What You Need To Know

Zelenskyy Urges Swift End To War, Calls For Truly Durable Peace After Paris Meeting With Macron; Will This Favour 19-Point Peace Plan?

India’s First Private Gold Mine Is In This Andhra Pradesh District, Has Massive Gold Reserves, Set To Create Hundreds Of Jobs – Check All Key Numbers

Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

Who Is Alina Habba? Court Disqualifies Donald Trump Ally From Serving As New Jersey’s Top Federal Prosecutor

Role Of UP ATS, Gangster-Turned-Politician Under Scanner As International CBCS Racket Sees Multiple Arrests

‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition
‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition
‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition
‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

QUICK LINKS