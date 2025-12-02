‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

Begum Khaleda Zia Health Update: Bangladesh’s main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on Tuesday expressed its gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he conveyed wishes for the quick recovery of BNP chairperson and former Bangladesh prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who remains in critical condition.

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Begum Khaleda Zia’s Health

In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi said he was “deeply concerned” about the condition of the 80-year-old leader, who has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital since November 23.

“Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister added: “Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can.”

BNP Responds With Appreciation

BNP issued its response on its official X account, thanking PM Modi for the message at a time when Zia’s condition has sharply worsened.

“BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support,” the party stated, expressing “sincere gratitude” for the Prime Minister’s remarks.

Begum Khaleda Zia’s Condition Remains Alarming

Zia, who became Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, was initially admitted to Evercare Hospital with a lung infection that later deteriorated, requiring her transfer to the Coronary Care Unit. BNP officials say she has been placed on ventilation and is being monitored by a medical team that includes specialists from abroad.

She was admitted on November 23 following a sudden worsening of complications related to her heart and lungs.

BNP Leaders Say Medical Options Are Running Out

BNP leaders have publicly acknowledged that her condition has not improved.

Vice-Chairman Ahmed Aazam Khan said doctors have exhausted nearly all available medical options. “She is in a very critical condition. There is nothing more to do except seek prayers from the whole nation,” he said.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir shared a similar update, stating, “She is seriously ill. They are trying their best,” referring to the efforts of local and foreign specialists working continuously.

Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi added that her condition remained unchanged as of Sunday.

