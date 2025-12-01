LIVE TV
Zelenskyy Urges Swift End To War, Calls For Truly Durable Peace After Paris Meeting With Macron; Will This Favour 19-Point Peace Plan?

Zelenskyy Urges Swift End To War, Calls For Truly Durable Peace After Paris Meeting With Macron; Will This Favour 19-Point Peace Plan?

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges a swift end to the war and “truly durable peace” after Paris talks with Macron, focusing on security guarantees and the revised US-backed 19-point peace plan that drops territorial concessions and NATO restrictions.

Zelenskyy calls for swift, durable peace after Paris talks with Macron. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)
Zelenskyy calls for swift, durable peace after Paris talks with Macron. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 1, 2025 23:56:19 IST

Zelenskyy Urges Swift End To War, Calls For Truly Durable Peace After Paris Meeting With Macron; Will This Favour 19-Point Peace Plan?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while urging an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, called for a “truly durable peace” after holding a lengthy meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Monday. Several hours of talks dealt with ways to end the war and then establish strong security guarantees, with global leaders playing a critical role in moving the peace process forward.

Diplomatic efforts

Zelenskyy said much now depends on the engagement of international leaders. He further disclosed that he and Macron had discussions with other European leaders, US peace envoy Steve Witkoff, and Ukrainian officials to coordinate further diplomatic efforts. The Paris meeting follows high-level US-Ukrainian talks in Florida, the clearest indication yet that diplomatic efforts are stepping up to bring Europe’s deadliest war in generations to a close.

What is revised 19-point peace plan?

The meeting comes amid renewed attention to the 19-point peace plan, a revised version of the original 28-point proposal put forward by former US President Donald Trump. The original plan drew criticism for heavily favoring Russia, requiring Ukraine to cede Luhansk and Donetsk, significantly reduce its military, give up long-range weapons, and forego hopes of NATO membership.

The 19-point plan dropped the territorial concessions and NATO restrictions, allowing Ukraine to retain its military capabilities and seek security guarantees from Western allies. Zelenskyy said the revised plan now contains points more favorable to Kyiv, suggesting active engagement by Ukraine in shaping the proposal.

After the Paris talks, Zelenskyy heads to Ireland, while Ukraine’s Defence Minister travels to Brussels to see officials at NATO headquarters. Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff will brief Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The diplomatic moves come amid Kyiv’s push to make sure that any peace deal does not come at the cost of Ukraine’s sovereignty or security after the Russian invasions in 2014 and 2022.

World for peace in war zone The European allies of Ukraine also presented a counter-plan, calling for a ceasefire along the current front line and NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine. However, Moscow has rejected it, saying the proposal was not constructive. Zelenskyy’s position, aligned as it is with Macron’s, underlines Europe’s continued support to shape a peace plan that can protect Ukraine’s interests.

Although the 19-point peace plan addresses a few very important contentious issues, challenges remain in negotiating security guarantees and territorial matters. According to analysts, it is possible that if Ukraine and its Western allies keep up coordinated diplomacy, the remodeled plan could lay a foundation for lasting peace and impede a settlement very much weighted toward Russia.

ALSO READ: Who Is Alina Habba? Court Disqualifies Donald Trump Ally From Serving As New Jersey’s Top Federal Prosecutor

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 11:56 PM IST
Zelenskyy Urges Swift End To War, Calls For Truly Durable Peace After Paris Meeting With Macron; Will This Favour 19-Point Peace Plan?

