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Home > World News > What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets

What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets

The fossil was found in a clay pit in Mistelgau, near Bayreuth in Germany, and belongs to a species called Temnodontosaurus, one of the largest types of ichthyosaurs. These dolphin-like sea reptiles once ruled the ancient oceans, and this one was quite big. Based on its skull, which is almost five feet long, scientists believe the animal was around 21 feet in total length.

What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Photo: Paleoartist: Joschua Knüppe
What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Photo: Paleoartist: Joschua Knüppe

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 29, 2026 16:16:08 IST

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What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets

A badly injured, 180-million-year-old sea predator with stones in its stomach is giving scientists a new example of survival against tough odds. The giant ichthyosaur was found in a clay pit in northern Germany. Researchers say it had serious injuries that should have made hunting very difficult. But surprisingly, it survived. Evidence from its bones, teeth, and stomach is now helping scientists understand how it managed to live on in the harsh conditions of the prehistoric ocean.

“Our Temnodontosaurus fossil is one of the youngest finds of this ichthyosaur genus to date,” said author Ulrike Albert in a press release. “Until now, representatives of this genus have mainly been known from older geological layers, such as the Posidonia Shale of Holzmaden. The discovery from Mistelgau now shows that these large marine reptiles survived longer in the Southwest German basin than previously documented.”

180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur: Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ 

The fossil was found in a clay pit in Mistelgau, near Bayreuth in Germany, and belongs to a species called Temnodontosaurus, one of the largest types of ichthyosaurs. These dolphin-like sea reptiles once ruled the ancient oceans, and this one was quite big. Based on its skull, which is almost five feet long, scientists believe the animal was around 21 feet in total length.

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What makes this discovery special is not just its size, but how well the fossil has been preserved. Scientists found parts of the skull and lower jaw, shoulder area, fins, spine, and over 100 teeth. Even delicate parts like the roof of the mouth and eye area were preserved in clear 3D detail.

However, the most important part is its injuries. The skeleton shows several signs of damage, especially around the shoulder and jaw. These injuries would have made it hard for the animal to catch food and likely should have reduced its chances of survival.

180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur: “Stomach Stones” Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets

Scientists found small stones, called gastroliths, inside the ichthyosaur’s stomach. These “stomach stones” are sometimes seen in other animals, but they are very rare in ichthyosaurs like Temnodontosaurus. Experts believe these stones may have helped grind food inside the body, almost like natural tools to break down prey such as fish.

In this case, the stones may show that the animal changed how it ate. Because its injuries likely made hunting difficult, it may have started eating softer prey or found other ways to process food.

Researcher Stefan Eggmaier explained that the injuries would have made it hard for the animal to catch prey. However, the worn-down teeth and the presence of these stomach stones suggest that it still managed to survive despite its condition.

What More Scientist 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Discover? 

The Mistelgau site has been known for many years for its well-preserved marine fossils, and digging work has been going on there since 1998. This new discovery adds more valuable information. It not only helps scientists better understand how long Temnodontosaurus lived in this region, but also gives a rare idea of how these animals managed to survive in a tough environment.

In the future, researchers will study the ichthyosaur’s teeth and bones in detail to learn more about what it ate, how it behaved, and the kind of environment it lived in. This will help scientists better understand the ancient oceans of the Jurassic period in today’s Upper Franconia.

Also Read: NASA Satellite Images Name Generator: Create Free Landsat-Based Pictures Using Real Satellite Images From Outer Space — Follow These Simple Steps 

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Tags: 180 Million Year Old IchthyosaurIchthyosaurJurassic marine reptilesea predatorwhat is Ichthyosaur

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What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets

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What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets
What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets
What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets
What Is the 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Found in Germany? Injured Sea Predator With ‘100 Teeth’ and ‘Stomach Stones’ Reveals Stunning Survival Secrets

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