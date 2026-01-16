Benjamin Netanyahu Asked Donald Trump To ‘Postpone’ Strike On Iran: Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, urging him to postpone any potential military action against Iran amid escalating tensions following the killing of pro-democracy protesters, according to sources.

The call came as Washington weighed its response to reports of mass executions and violent crackdowns by Iranian authorities in recent days.

Trump Signals ‘Wait And See’ Approach

Trump added to the uncertainty during an Oval Office interaction on Thursday, claiming that the killings in Iran were coming to a halt. “We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping… and there’s no plan for executions,” Trump said, citing information from what he described as “very important sources on the other side.”

The president later said his administration would adopt a “wait and see” approach before acting on his earlier warning that the United States could intervene if Iran continued executing protesters. His remarks suggested a potential pullback from immediate military action, which he had been considering for several days.

Regional Allies Warn Against Escalation

According to reports, Netanyahu’s call coincided with Trump’s public statements, fuelling speculation that diplomatic pressure played a role in the apparent shift. Observers also noted similarities to Trump’s past approach, where mixed signals preceded US military strikes, including an operation against Iran in June.

Other US allies in the Middle East, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt, have also urged Trump to avoid military action. They warned that an attack on Iran could trigger a wider regional conflict, further destabilising an already volatile Middle East.

