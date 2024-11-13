Biden All Set To Meet Trump For The First Time Since June Debate- Here’s What To Expect

The Trump team has announced some cabinet members but has yet to sign certain agreements under the Presidential Transition Act, which provide office space, resources, and access to federal agencies.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday in a gesture aimed at fostering a smooth transition of power, despite the fact that Trump’s team has yet to sign all the necessary transition documents.

This visit continues the tradition of outgoing presidents welcoming their successors, though Biden did not receive this courtesy from Trump when he took office in 2020. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained that Biden “believes in the norms” of a peaceful transfer of power, despite his long-standing political differences with Trump.

Joe Biden To Meet Donald Trump

Biden, who initially ran for reelection before stepping aside to support Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate, has often criticized Trump as a threat to democracy, while Trump has painted Biden as incompetent. Trump’s visit to Washington includes plans to meet with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and other Republican lawmakers before his meeting with Biden. Notably, entrepreneur Elon Musk is also expected to attend Trump’s meeting with House Republicans.

While Biden intends to demonstrate continuity through this meeting, the official transition process remains partially stalled. The Trump team has announced some cabinet members but has yet to sign certain agreements under the Presidential Transition Act, which provide office space, resources, and access to federal agencies.

These agreements also contain ethics pledges to prevent the misuse of sensitive transition information, which must be in place before Trump’s team gains full access to federal resources, according to Valerie Smith Boyd, a director at the Center for Presidential Transition.

What To Expect From Biden-Trump Meet?

During the meeting, Biden may encourage Trump to maintain U.S. support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, a commitment Trump has questioned after defeating Harris in the recent election.

The discussion will mark the first encounter between Biden and Trump since their June debate, after which Biden’s poor performance raised concerns about his age and ultimately led to Harris’s nomination.

During their likely brief and somewhat tense meeting, President Joe Biden is expected to embody his characteristic patriotism by graciously congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his election win and stressing the importance of a smooth, peaceful transition. Known for his empathetic approach, Biden may also seek to reassure parts of the nation still processing the election’s outcome, much as he has consoled Americans dealing with personal losses throughout his career.

Trump, in turn, is expected to remain polite, recalling Biden’s supportive call after the first attempt on his life in July, which he reportedly appreciated. With cameras rolling and fresh from his victory, Trump is likely to present his most diplomatic side. Although the meeting may not be as lengthy as Trump’s 2016 post-election session with Barack Obama, Trump will arrive with more confidence, lacking the need to request advice given his prior experience in the role.

Biden may use his signature humor to disarm any tension and will likely make a key request for Trump to reconsider his stance on aid to Ukraine, potentially hinting that such support could solidify Trump’s legacy as a defender of democracy.

Biden’s humor and patriotic professionalism aim to set a respectful tone for the meeting, conveying a hopeful message about unity despite political divisions.

Even if some White House staff feel disappointed, Biden’s message underscores that upholding respect for the office is more important than indulging in any partisan gestures, such as the well-known prank during the 2001 transition. Symbolic moments like these serve as a reminder of America’s dedication to democratic principles, especially amid current divides.

