Big Blow To Indian Businessmen As US Revokes Visas Over This Reason, It Is…
World

Big Blow To Indian Businessmen As US Revokes Visas Over This Reason, It Is…

The US appreciated India's cooperation in addressing this transnational threat, emphasising joint efforts to keep citizens safe.

Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 18, 2025 19:20:20 IST

The US Embassy in New Delhi has acted firmly against Indian business executives and their family members linked to the trafficking of fentanyl precursors, canceling and refusing their visas.

According to an official statement released on Thursday, these revocations and denials are made under sections 221(i), 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which could make the individuals and their families ineligible to travel to the US.

The action highlights the United States’ strong stance against the illegal drug trade, particularly the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl.

As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be [Ed1] ineligible for travel to the United States. The Embassy is further flagging executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors for heightened scrutiny if and when they apply for US visas.

“The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” affirmed Charge d’affaires Jorgan Andrews.

Executives linked to companies trafficking fentanyl precursors face increased scrutiny for future visa applications, added the statement.

“We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge. Only by working together will our two governments address this transnational threat and keep both our people safe from illicit drugs”, it added.

The Trump Administration had prioritised stopping fentanyl flow into the US, issuing Executive Orders to secure borders and combat drug trafficking. This action reflects ongoing US-India cooperation on shared challenges, such as illicit drugs.

“Together, we will build a safer, healthier, stronger future for America and India”, the statement concluded.

However, the US Embassy declined to disclose specific company names and individual identities involved in trafficking fentanyl precursors.

With inputs from ANI

