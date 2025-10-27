Big Worry For Trump, Putin’s Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile Burevestnik, Its Range Is…

Russia has conducted a test of its advanced nuclear-powered cruise missile, the 9M730 Burevestnik, also known as “Storm Petrel.” President Vladimir Putin confirmed the successful test on Sunday, calling it a major milestone in Russia’s weapons development program. The announcement comes amid growing global tensions and deteriorating relations between Moscow and Washington.

According to reports, the test was conducted on October 21. Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, informed President Putin that the missile flew for nearly 15 hours and covered approximately 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles). He claimed that the test met all objectives. This latest move demonstrated the missile’s ability to evade both air and missile defence systems.

Putin described the Burevestnik as a unique weapon unmatched by any country in the world. He said preparations are underway to deploy it soon, and discussions are ongoing on how to integrate the missile into Russia’s defence strategy. The missile is designed to fly at low altitudes, making it difficult to detect by radar, and can be equipped with nuclear warheads. It is also nuclear-powered, allowing it to fly for extended periods across vast distances.

According to a report by News18, citing CNN, the Burevestnik can bypass any existing defence shield, posing a serious threat if launched toward urban centers. Military experts warn that such a weapon could destroy entire cities like Delhi or Mumbai within seconds, causing catastrophic loss of life.

The Kremlin stated that the test was part of a broader strategic nuclear exercise to evaluate the readiness of Russia’s military command and personnel. The move coincided with the US imposing new sanctions on two major Russian oil companies.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite Moscow’s claims, Western sanctions are having a severe impact on Russia’s economy.

ALSO READ: Russian air defence systems destroy two drones heading towards Moscow, mayor says