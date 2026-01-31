LIVE TV
Home > World > Bill Gates Dismisses Epstein Files' 'Sex With Russian Girls' Claims As 'Absurd And Completely False,' Says Attempt To Defame Him

Bill Gates Dismisses Epstein Files’ ‘Sex With Russian Girls’ Claims As ‘Absurd And Completely False,’ Says Attempt To Defame Him

Gates calls Epstein files’ “Russian girls” claims absurd and false, says drafts show Epstein tried to entrap and defame him.

Bill Gates calls Epstein files’ “Russian girls” claims absurd and false. (Photo: X)
Bill Gates calls Epstein files’ “Russian girls” claims absurd and false. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 31, 2026 19:19:20 IST

Bill Gates Dismisses Epstein Files' 'Sex With Russian Girls' Claims As 'Absurd And Completely False,' Says Attempt To Defame Him

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has strongly denied allegations emerging from newly released Jeffrey Epstein investigation files that claim he contracted sexually transmitted diseases after alleged encounters with “Russian girls.”

Gates, through his spokesperson, described the claims as “absolutely absurd and completely false,” and alleged that the material reflects an attempt by Epstein to entrap and defame him.

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

What the Epstein Files Contain

The allegations appear in draft emails and statements that Epstein allegedly wrote while posing as Boris Nikolic, a longtime science adviser to Gates. These drafts form part of a massive document release by the U.S. Justice Department related to its investigation into Epstein, comprising over three million pages of records, videos, and images.



In the drafts, Epstein, writing as Nikolic, makes a series of claims ranging from helping Gates procure drugs to deal with the “consequences of sex with Russian girls” to facilitating alleged inappropriate relationships. The emails are riddled with typos and inconsistencies and appear to have never been sent.

Multiple versions of these drafts reportedly exist, raising questions about why Epstein created and preserved them.

Gates’ Team Calls It a Fabrication Attempt

Gates’ representatives have categorically dismissed the contents of the drafts as fabrications. They argue that the documents reflect Epstein’s anger at losing access to Gates and his willingness to invent stories to damage his reputation.

Gates has previously acknowledged meeting Epstein on several occasions, calling the association a “huge mistake” in a 2021 interview with CNN, but has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Epstein’s Alleged Leverage and Draft ‘Confessions’

Across the drafts, Epstein appears to portray himself as holding compromising information about Gates and suggests the possibility of using it as leverage, particularly during Gates’ marital troubles with Melinda French Gates.

One draft email even references alleged requests for antibiotics and attempts to conceal medical issues, claims that Gates’ team has firmly rejected as false. Another draft frames itself as a resignation letter from Nikolic, describing participation in actions that were “morally inappropriate” and “potentially illegal.”

Nikolic has not publicly commented on the documents.

Long-Standing Scrutiny Over Gates–Epstein Relationship

Gates’ past association with Epstein has drawn scrutiny for years. Meeting records and photographs confirm that the two were acquainted, though Gates has repeatedly expressed regret over the relationship.

In 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that Epstein had allegedly attempted to blackmail Gates over an alleged affair with a Russian bridge player another claim Gates’ team denied.

Gates’ association with Epstein was also cited as one of the strains in his marriage prior to his divorce.

Unverified Nature of the Released Material

Legal experts note that much of the material released by the Justice Department consists of raw, unverified documents collected during investigations. The presence of drafts, unsent emails, and personal notes does not establish the truth of their contents.

The release has also named several high-profile individuals across politics, business, and entertainment, though the inclusion of names does not imply wrongdoing.

Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

Gates Maintains Firm Denial

As scrutiny resurfaces following the document release, Gates’ position remains unchanged. His team insists that the claims are baseless and part of Epstein’s efforts to manipulate, threaten, and defame individuals after losing influence over them.

For Gates, the documents do not reveal misconduct but, according to his spokesperson, they reveal “the lengths Epstein would go to entrap and defame.”

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 7:19 PM IST
