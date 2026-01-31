LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat

‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat

Iran warns its nuclear expertise can’t be erased as Trump sends a “massive armada,” raising fears of US-Iran confrontation in the Gulf.

Iran’s Army Chief Amir Hatami. (Photo: Reuters/ Canva)
Iran’s Army Chief Amir Hatami. (Photo: Reuters/ Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 31, 2026 18:51:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat

Iran’s Army Chief Amir Hatami has issued a sharp warning to the United States and Israel, declaring that Iran’s nuclear expertise “cannot be eliminated” even if its scientists are killed, as tensions escalate following a major US naval deployment in the Gulf.

You Might Be Interested In

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump announced that a “large armada” of American warships was heading toward Iran, raising fears of a potential military confrontation amid ongoing unrest inside the country and renewed global scrutiny over Tehran’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Iran Says Nuclear Know-How Is Beyond Destruction

Speaking to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, Hatami said Iran’s nuclear science and technological capability would survive any military strike.

You Might Be Interested In

“The nuclear science and technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be eliminated, even if scientists and sons of this nation are martyred,” he said.

Hatami stressed that Iran’s armed forces were at “full defensive and military readiness” and warned that any attack would have serious consequences for regional security.

“If the enemy makes a mistake, it will undoubtedly endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime,” he added.

Trump Announces ‘Massive Armada’ Toward Iran

The warning from Tehran follows Trump’s statement that the United States is sending a significantly expanded naval presence toward Iranian waters, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

“We have a large armada, flotilla, call it whatever you want, heading toward Iran right now,” Trump said, adding that he hoped Tehran would choose negotiations over confrontation. “Hopefully we’ll make a deal. If we don’t, we’ll see what happens.”

The deployment has intensified speculation that Washington could be preparing for possible military action if diplomatic efforts fail.

Fears of Direct Confrontation in the Gulf

The US naval buildup has heightened fears of a direct clash in the Gulf region. Iran has warned that it would retaliate with missile strikes on US bases, naval assets and allies, including Israel, if attacked.

At the same time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would conduct a two-day live-fire naval exercise in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy transit route. CENTCOM cautioned the IRGC against “unsafe and unprofessional behaviour” near US forces.

The US designated the IRGC a terrorist organisation in 2019, a step the European Union followed this week, drawing strong protests from Tehran.

Nuclear Talks Possible, But Missiles ‘Not Negotiable’

While tensions rise, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Tehran remains open to discussions on its nuclear programme. However, he made it clear that Iran’s missile and defence capabilities would “never be negotiated”.

On Friday, Trump said he expected Iran to seek talks over its nuclear and missile programmes rather than face American military action.

Background of Strikes and Conflict

The latest escalation comes months after the US carried out strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites in June during a brief 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. Israeli attacks also targeted military facilities and killed senior officers and nuclear scientists.

Despite these attacks, Hatami insisted that Iran’s nuclear expertise remains intact.

Protests, Crackdown and Internal Pressure

The military tensions also follow weeks of nationwide protests in Iran that began on December 28 over rising living costs and evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations. Iranian authorities said the unrest turned violent and accused the US and Israel of stoking the protests.

Officials put the death toll at 3,117, while the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has claimed that over 6,500 people, including children, were killed.

On Saturday, President Masoud Pezeshkian called for greater engagement with citizens and urged the government to address public grievances, saying justice and fairness were essential for national stability.

Region on Edge as Diplomacy and Deterrence Collide

With US warships moving closer, Iran conducting naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz, and strong rhetoric from both sides, the situation in the Gulf remains highly volatile.

Even as Washington signals openness to a deal, Tehran’s message is clear: its nuclear knowledge, it says, is irreversible and any military miscalculation could trigger a wider regional crisis.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 6:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Iran nuclear technologyTrump armada IranUS vs iranUS-Iran

RELATED News

‘Completely Spoiled His Entire Life’: Netizens Brutally Roast Barron Trump After US First Lady Melania Says He Still Needs ‘Nonstop’ Supervision At 19

Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far

World’s First ‘Gold Street’ Coming Up In Dubai, 1,000+ Retailers To Be Housed – Here’s All You Need to Know

Why Is Iran Conducting Live-Fire Drills In The Strait Of Hormuz? Importance Of The World’s Most Important Chokepoint

‘Sweet Pea’, ‘Love’: Latest Epstein Files Reveal Friendly 2002 Email Between Melania Trump And Ghislaine Maxwell Before Her Marriage To US President

LATEST NEWS

Surajkund Mela 2026: Dates, Timings, Online Tickets, Road Closures, Traffic Rules, Parking And How To Reach?

Realme 16 5G Launched: 8.1mm Thickness, Horizontal Camera Setup, And 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs and Features Here

Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On

Australian Open 2026 Final: Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Clinch Her Maiden AO Title

Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Three Days After Husband Ajit Pawar’s Death

‘Took Medicine For 7 days’: Delhi Man Critical After Following AI Chatbot’s Advice To Use HIV preventive Drugs Without Doctor’s Prescription- What Exactly Happened?

WATCH Video: Sanju Samson Fans Erect Massive 40-Feet Cutout Ahead of IND vs NZ 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Here’s How To Apply Online, Important Dates, Vacancies, Criteria | Key Details Inside

‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat
‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat
‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat
‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat

QUICK LINKS