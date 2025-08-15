LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > BLA Issues Big Statement, Rejects US Terror Designation Of Majeed Brigade: ‘Neither Surprised Nor…’

BLA Issues Big Statement, Rejects US Terror Designation Of Majeed Brigade: ‘Neither Surprised Nor…’

In a statement on Friday, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the group was neither surprised nor pressured by the designation,

BLA rejects US terror designation
BLA rejects US terror designation

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 15, 2025 13:48:50 IST

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has rejected the United States’ decision to classify its unit, the Majeed Brigade, as a foreign terrorist organisation, describing the move as “detached from ground realities” and “an implicit endorsement of the colonial narrative by an international power,” according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a statement on Friday, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the group was neither surprised nor pressured by the designation, asserting that the BLA is “a resistance force” operating solely against the military control of “the occupying state” and committed to “the liberation of its occupied motherland.”

He claimed Pakistan forcibly occupied Balochistan in 1948 and said the BLA continues the resistance that began on that day. Describing the organisation as “the armed embodiment of Baloch national pride,” he stressed that it does not seek “external validation or international certification.”

Jeeyand Baloch emphasised that the BLA follows “the rules of war” under international humanitarian law, specifically Article 3 common to the Geneva Conventions, and conducts its operations in “strict compliance” with these principles, which protect civilians and recognise the rights of combatants. He noted that similar non-state resistance movements worldwide had received acknowledgement under these legal frameworks.

According to him, all BLA attacks target the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, intelligence agencies, death squads, and allied armed groups in Balochistan. He denied accusations that the group targets civilians, calling such claims “state propaganda” echoed by Washington, and insisted that civilian harm is “not part of our manifesto.” The group, he added, is not hostile toward the Pakistani people or any foreign nation but is solely fighting “the occupier” until the occupation ends.

The statement dismissed the US designation as a reflection of “security, treaty, and geopolitical interests” rather than justice, arguing that such blacklists lack moral or legal legitimacy.

Jeeyand Baloch described the move as an attempt to “criminalise a seventy-five-year-old indigenous resistance” and reaffirmed that the struggle falls within the bounds of international humanitarian law. He said that if resistance against “oppression, genocide, and slavery” is justified elsewhere, “Balochistan is no exception.”

He further linked the US stance to the region’s rich mineral resources, accusing Pakistan of offering these to foreign corporations and turning Balochistan into a “silent economic colony.” According to him, when resistance threatens such projects, it is unsurprising that it is labelled unlawful at the global level.

The BLA urged the US and other world powers to recognise that “the Baloch nation and its revolutionary resistance” naturally align with states that value “justice, stability, and principled partnerships.”

Jeeyand Baloch concluded by pledging that the group would not abandon its “ideological, military, or revolutionary duties” and would resist any attempts, whether through propaganda, labels, or global decisions, to halt its struggle, vowing to continue until “Baloch national liberation and sovereignty” are achieved.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: Why Did National Guard Increase Presence in Washington DC? Know Real Reason

Tags: balochistanBLApakistanus

RELATED News

‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
From Anime to Anger: Why Indonesians Raised Pirate Flag on Independence Day?
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: ‘Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…’

LATEST NEWS

La Liga Match Day 2, Barcelona vs Mallorca: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch In India
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
BLA Issues Big Statement, Rejects US Terror Designation Of Majeed Brigade: ‘Neither Surprised Nor…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BLA Issues Big Statement, Rejects US Terror Designation Of Majeed Brigade: ‘Neither Surprised Nor…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BLA Issues Big Statement, Rejects US Terror Designation Of Majeed Brigade: ‘Neither Surprised Nor…’
BLA Issues Big Statement, Rejects US Terror Designation Of Majeed Brigade: ‘Neither Surprised Nor…’
BLA Issues Big Statement, Rejects US Terror Designation Of Majeed Brigade: ‘Neither Surprised Nor…’
BLA Issues Big Statement, Rejects US Terror Designation Of Majeed Brigade: ‘Neither Surprised Nor…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?