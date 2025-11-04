LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > World > Blast In Pakistan Supreme Court Basement Cafeteria; At Least 12 Injured

Blast In Pakistan Supreme Court Basement Cafeteria; At Least 12 Injured

At least 12 people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in the basement cafeteria of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad. The loud blast caused panic as the building shook. Minor damage was reported, and an investigation is underway.

Pakistan Supreme Court Building ROCKED By Gas Cylinder Explosion (PHOTO: X)
Pakistan Supreme Court Building ROCKED By Gas Cylinder Explosion (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 4, 2025 15:49:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blast In Pakistan Supreme Court Basement Cafeteria; At Least 12 Injured

Several people, atleast 12 were injured after a powerful explosion rocked the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Monday. Initial reports from Pakistani media indicate that the blast occurred in the basement cafeteria of the court complex, allegedly caused by a gas cylinder explosion.

The sudden explosion reportedly shook the multi-storey building, creating panic among staff, lawyers, and visitors present inside the premises.

Watch here:

A video circulating on social media shows minor structural damage to parts of the basement area and debris scattered near the cafeteria section.

(This is a breaking story, more developments will come in soon.)



First published on: Nov 4, 2025 2:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gas cylinder blast PakistanIslamabad explosionpakistan newsPakistan Supreme Court blast

RELATED News

Who Is Subramanyam Vedam? Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed For Murder For 43 Years Was Facing Deportation By ICE But Then THIS Happened

US-South Korea Alliance Remains Focused on North Korea, But Flexibility for Regional Threats Discussed

Shein Imposes Global Ban on Sex Dolls After France Flags ‘Childlike’ Listings

Who Is Adarsh Behera, The 36-Year-Old Indian Kidnapped By Rebel Forces In Sudan?

‘Not The Law’ Zohran Mamdani Slams Donald Trump For Threatening To Cut Federal Funds To New York City

LATEST NEWS

Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand Hinduja Dies At 85 In London Hospital

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Retention List From Rishabh Pant to Avesh Khan Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Red; IT, Metal, Auto Stocks Drag Markets Lower; Nifty Ends Below 25,600

Who Will Win Bigg Boss 19? Not Amaal Malik or Kunickaa, THIS Contestant Will be Declared Winner of Salman Khan’s show?

How Did Rs.6000 Crore Mahadev Betting App Case Accused Ravi Uppal Manage To Flee Dubai? App’s Co-Founder Missing, Extradition Put On Hold

EPFO New Scheme 2025: EPFO Opens Six-Month Window For Employers Under New Enrolment Scheme 2025 – Check All The Details Here

India vs Australia 4th T20: Check Probable Playing XI, Which Player To Be Benched Again?

Mid-Air Scare On Varanasi–Mumbai Akasa Air Flight: Passenger Attempts To Open Emergency Exit; Arrested

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: All You Need to Know About Guru Purab – Date, Timings, History, and Significance

Shocking Breach: Intimate Videos from Gujarat Hospital Gynecology Ward Sold on Porn Market

Blast In Pakistan Supreme Court Basement Cafeteria; At Least 12 Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blast In Pakistan Supreme Court Basement Cafeteria; At Least 12 Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blast In Pakistan Supreme Court Basement Cafeteria; At Least 12 Injured
Blast In Pakistan Supreme Court Basement Cafeteria; At Least 12 Injured
Blast In Pakistan Supreme Court Basement Cafeteria; At Least 12 Injured
Blast In Pakistan Supreme Court Basement Cafeteria; At Least 12 Injured

QUICK LINKS