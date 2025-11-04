Blast In Pakistan Supreme Court Basement Cafeteria; At Least 12 Injured

Several people, atleast 12 were injured after a powerful explosion rocked the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Monday. Initial reports from Pakistani media indicate that the blast occurred in the basement cafeteria of the court complex, allegedly caused by a gas cylinder explosion.

The sudden explosion reportedly shook the multi-storey building, creating panic among staff, lawyers, and visitors present inside the premises.

Watch here:

#BREAKING: Explosion reported at Pakistan Supreme Court, 4 people injured as per initial reports. Massive blast likely due to explosion in the AC plant in basement. Security forces have taken over the entire area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BLMnOnOM1m — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 4, 2025

A video circulating on social media shows minor structural damage to parts of the basement area and debris scattered near the cafeteria section.

(This is a breaking story, more developments will come in soon.)





