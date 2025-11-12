Bodies of Abducted Baloch Men Found With Torture Marks, Human Rights Groups Slam Pakistani Forces

Two of the bodies of the Baloch men who disappeared have been located in different parts of the province, sparking renewed fears of the continuation of the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings that are said to have been committed by the Pakistani security agencies.

The disturbing findings belong to an extended line of kidnappings, torture and killings that persist to torment the area according to The Balochistan Post.

The Balochistan Post reported that the first corpse was found in the Ginnah region of Turbat in the Kech district and identified as Mir Dost, the son of Ubaid Ullah who was a resident of Koshkalat, Tump.

Locals claimed that on February 13, 2025, Mir Dost was abducted by the members of the Pakistani armed forces with the assistance of the members of the local death squad.

His family alleged that he had not been seen in nine months even after making countless appeals to the authorities and human rights organizations.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) denounced the killing in a statement on the X, saying that the recovery of the body of Mir Dost is evidence of his custodial execution. According to the group, he was stolen off his home and after that his mutilated body was thrown in a secluded place.

According to BYC leaders, the case is not an isolated case but a part of a larger and systematic campaign of forcible disappearances and extrajudicial murders in Baluchistan that was supported by the state.

In a different case, the body of Ameenullah, the son of Jan Muhammad of Gichk, Panjgur, was found in the Airport Road with obvious torture marks on it. The corpse was transported to a nearby hospital, and then given to the family. The reasons behind the murder are not yet confirmed, which the Balochistan Post has pointed to.

Meanwhile, two other residents, Amjad, a labourer back to the UAE and Hakeem Shareef of Gwadar have disappeared, purportedly after being detained by security personnel.

According to families, these disappearances have brought back the past fears especially because the father of Hakeem was once kidnapped and detained four years ago.

According to The Balochistan Post, human rights groups believe that the crisis in Balochistan is not fading and the state institutions do not demonstrate the desire to end the practice of enforced disappearance or punish the criminal, which are the reasons why the problem persists.

(With agency inputs)

