LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > World > Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

Commissioner Lanyon said the attack was deliberately planned to target the Jewish community in Sydney and took place on the first day of Hanukkah.

Bondi Beach Shooting
Bondi Beach Shooting

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: December 14, 2025 17:24:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

Australian police have officially declared the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney a terrorism incident. The announcement was made during a press conference on Sunday by New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon.

Commissioner Lanyon said the attack was deliberately planned to target the Jewish community in Sydney and took place on the first day of Hanukkah. “This is a terrorism incident,” he said, adding that counter-terrorism command has taken over the investigation to ensure there is no further harm to the public.

According to police, at least 12 people have been killed in the attack. One of the shooters was shot dead at the scene, while the second suspect is in police custody. Authorities are also investigating whether a third offender may have been involved. “We have two definite offenders, but we will investigate further to maintain the safety of the community,” the police commissioner said.

A total of 29 people, including police officers, were taken to hospitals following the incident. Emergency responders acted swiftly, and the situation was officially declared a terrorist incident at 9:36 pm local time.

New South Wales Police first alerted the public about the unfolding emergency at around 7:47 pm through a post on social media platform X. People in and around Bondi Beach were urged to immediately seek shelter as officers dealt with what they described as an active and evolving situation. Later, police confirmed the death toll and said one shooter had died, while the other was in critical condition.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “shocking and distressing.” He said police and emergency services were responding on the ground and extended his thoughts to the victims and their families. He also urged people to strictly follow instructions issued by police.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was shocked by the tragedy and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. She said Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities worldwide, united against violence, antisemitism and hatred.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 4:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: australiaBondi BeachBondi Beach shootingsydney

RELATED News

Australian Jewish Association Slams PM Albanese For Not Mentioning ‘It Was A JEWISH Event’ While Condemning Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘What A Shameful Disgrace!’

What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Hid Behind Tree, Unarmed Bystander Overpowered Him, Watch Video

Australia Horror: Two Men Armed With Guns Open Fire At Bondi Beach During Hanukkah Celebration, 10 Killed As Cops Neutralize Shooters

LATEST NEWS

Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

Who Is India’s Most Successful T20 Captain? Records Tell The Story

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Lionel Messi Is Staying At This Luxury Hotel In Mumbai, All You Need To Know About The Rs. 2.3 Lakh Per Night Suite

Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Event Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody, All You Need To Know

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Open During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Young Batter Sends Reminder To Selectors With A Match-Winning Ton In SMAT

Indian Railways To Launch First Fully Made-In-India Hydrogen Train, Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Satya Naidu? Bigg Boss Former Contestant Sparks Chaos At Bastian Bengaluru Owned By Shilpa Shetty, Heated Argument Goes Viral

How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’
Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’
Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’
Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

QUICK LINKS