Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

Australian police have officially declared the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney a terrorism incident. The announcement was made during a press conference on Sunday by New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon.

Commissioner Lanyon said the attack was deliberately planned to target the Jewish community in Sydney and took place on the first day of Hanukkah. “This is a terrorism incident,” he said, adding that counter-terrorism command has taken over the investigation to ensure there is no further harm to the public.

According to police, at least 12 people have been killed in the attack. One of the shooters was shot dead at the scene, while the second suspect is in police custody. Authorities are also investigating whether a third offender may have been involved. “We have two definite offenders, but we will investigate further to maintain the safety of the community,” the police commissioner said.

A total of 29 people, including police officers, were taken to hospitals following the incident. Emergency responders acted swiftly, and the situation was officially declared a terrorist incident at 9:36 pm local time.

New South Wales Police first alerted the public about the unfolding emergency at around 7:47 pm through a post on social media platform X. People in and around Bondi Beach were urged to immediately seek shelter as officers dealt with what they described as an active and evolving situation. Later, police confirmed the death toll and said one shooter had died, while the other was in critical condition.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “shocking and distressing.” He said police and emergency services were responding on the ground and extended his thoughts to the victims and their families. He also urged people to strictly follow instructions issued by police.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was shocked by the tragedy and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. She said Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities worldwide, united against violence, antisemitism and hatred.