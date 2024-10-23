Boss Faces Backlash After Telling Employee ‘Car Crash Isn’t A Valid Excuse’ For Being Late

A viral text exchange between an employee and their manager following a car crash has ignited widespread outrage across social media, sparking debates about workplace ethics and the often unreasonable expectations placed on workers. (Read more below)

A viral text exchange between an employee and their manager following a car crash has ignited widespread outrage across social media, sparking debates about workplace ethics and the often unreasonable expectations placed on workers.

The incident came to light when a social media user shared a screenshot of the conversation with their boss after notifying them about a serious car accident. The response from the manager was nothing short of shocking, stating, “It’s understandable why you would be late… but regardless, anything that prevents you from being at the workplace other than a death in the family is unexcused at any company.” This insensitive comment, accompanied by a request for the employee to “keep them updated on what time [they] were expecting to arrive,” immediately struck a nerve with netizens.

what would y’all respond with if your manager says this? pic.twitter.com/bZznlPZrLT — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 22, 2024

One outraged user commented, “Managers like this scare me, like is your life that miserable?!” echoing the sentiments of thousands who were horrified by the lack of empathy shown. The incident has since sparked a flood of personal stories and creative responses as people shared their own experiences with unfeeling bosses and how they handled similar situations.

Many expressed disbelief at the manager’s reaction, while some offered more lighthearted or vengeful ways to deal with the situation. “I’d just never show up again. He wouldn’t even get a text back,” wrote one user, suggesting a complete ghosting as the best solution. Others proposed more extreme measures, like slashing the tires of the manager’s car.

Some users shared their own experiences with overly demanding supervisors, emphasizing the unhealthy culture of “unreasonable expectations” at certain workplaces. One person recalled a time when they were stuck for seven hours behind a tractor-trailer fire on a bridge, only to have their boss repeatedly text them, asking for updates on when they’d arrive. They humorously responded by saying, “When you send a helicopter to pick me up.”

Other users highlighted how simple acts of compassion can go a long way. One shared, “My boss asked if I was alright and told me to let him know if I needed anything. It doesn’t cost anything to be cool to people.” This stark contrast in managerial attitudes has further fueled debates about workplace dynamics, with many agreeing that empathy should be a basic trait of leadership.

The viral screenshot has led many to reflect on how corporate culture sometimes values productivity over well-being, leaving workers feeling dehumanized. It also highlighted the importance of addressing toxic workplace environments, with many urging people to set boundaries and not tolerate such behavior.

As the debate continues, the message is clear: kindness and understanding should never be sacrificed for rigid rules, especially in situations where personal safety and well-being are at stake. For many, this viral moment has served as a reminder that employees deserve respect and compassion, no matter the circumstances.

