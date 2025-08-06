Brazilian PM Lula Rejects Speaking To Trump, Says ‘I Will Call PM Modi, Xi Jinping’ Instead

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday declined an offer from US President Donald Trump to discuss tariffs, asserting that Brazil will use all available means, including the World Trade Organization (WTO), to protect its interests amid escalating bilateral tensions.

US Tariffs on Brazil, Tensions Rise

The diplomatic strain follows Washington’s imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports. The US administration framed the tariffs as a response to what Trump described as a “witch hunt” against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces trial on allegations of plotting a coup after his 2022 election defeat.

Lula called the day the tariffs were imposed as “the most regrettable” moment in the history of Brazil-US relations. He emphasized that his government was already working to diversify foreign trade and strengthen partnerships with other nations, particularly among BRICS countries.

Brazilian President Lula: Brazil Will Defend Its Interests Using All Means

Speaking at an event in Brasilia, Lula stated, “In 2025, we will resort to all possible measures, starting with the WTO, to defend our interests…In fact, the government was already taking action to strengthen foreign trade and generate new opportunities for domestic companies before the change of administration in the United States.”

He firmly rejected Trump’s offer to discuss tariffs, saying, “I will not call Trump because he does not want to talk,” while adding, “I will call Xi Jinping, I will call Prime Minister Modi. I won’t call Putin, because he can’t travel now. But I will call many Presidents.”

US-BRICS Strain

India, Russia, and China—key members of the BRICS coalition—are central to Brazil’s strategy. The US has accused BRICS of attempting to undermine the US dollar’s dominance and has threatened countries supporting BRICS policies with an additional 10 percent tariff.

Despite the ongoing discord, Lula confirmed he would invite Trump to the upcoming COP30 United Nations climate conference scheduled for November in Belem, Para. He conveyed a willingness to engage on climate issues but remained firm on his stance regarding tariff discussions.

“I will not call Trump because he does not want to talk…You can be sure, I will call Trump to invite him to COP30 and find out his opinion on the climate issue. I will be kind enough to call him,” Lula said, as reported by local media. “If he doesn’t attend, it’s because he doesn’t want to—but it won’t be for lack of education, friendliness, or democracy,” he added.

Donald Trump Says Lula Can Call Him To Talk About Tariffs

Lula reiterated Brazil’s openness to negotiate tariffs with the US, stressing that any discussions must occur “on equal terms” and with “mutual respect.” He reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to national sovereignty and fair trade practices.

On Friday, Trump stated that Lula could call him anytime to talk about tariffs and bilateral issues. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “He can talk to me anytime he wants.” While expressing fondness for the Brazilian people, Trump criticized Brazil’s leadership: “The people running Brazil did the wrong thing.”

