Iranian State TV Suspends Live Broadcast After Israeli Airstrike: Report

Iran’s state-run news agency reported that the live television broadcast was abruptly halted following an Israeli airstrike, marking a dramatic moment in the ongoing Middle East conflict, The Associated Press reported Monday. The broadcast disruption occurred amidst a tense escalation on the fourth day of hostilities between Israel and Iran.

During the live broadcast, an Iranian state television reporter quoted by the AP described the scene in the studio, which was rapidly filling with dust. “The sound of aggression against the homeland, the sound of aggression against truth and righteousness,” Ap quoted her as saying. Moments later, an explosion occurred, cutting the screen behind her as she hurried off-camera amid swirling debris, the report said, adding that off-screen, the sounds of “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) could be heard. The broadcast quickly switched to pre-recorded programming.

Israeli Warning Preceded the Airstrike

According to reports, Israel had issued a warning about the impending airstrike an hour before the attack, advising civilians to evacuate the area near the television studios in the Iranian capital.

With explosions shaking the capital and casualties rising, Iranian officials have yet to fully disclose the extent of damage caused by the attack.

Escalating Conflict on Day Four

The conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified on the fourth day, with both sides suffering significant casualties. Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks early on Monday, killing at least five people in Israel, as reported by the AP. Israel responded, claiming that it has established air superiority over Tehran, with the ability to fly over the Iranian capital without encountering significant threats, the report said.

As of the latest reports, Israel has confirmed the death of at least 24 people and more than 500 injuries as a result of the missile and drone attacks launched by Iran. On the Iranian side, authorities have reported 224 deaths, with the majority of casualties believed to be civilians. Iranian officials further stated that more than 1,200 individuals have been hospitalised, highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict.

