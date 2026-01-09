Breaking News: US Seizes ‘Olina’, 5th Sanctioned Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela In Caribbean Sea, Military Confirms

US Military Confirms Seizure of Olina, 5th Sanctioned Oil Tanker Linked to Venezuela in Caribbean sea.

Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: “there is no safe haven for criminals.”

In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R.… pic.twitter.com/StHo4ufcdx

— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 9, 2026