Trump Raises Global Tariffs From 10% to 15% Day After Supreme Court Ruling Setback, Vows Economic Retaliation

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he plans to increase the temporary global tariff on imported goods to 15 percent, according to Reuters. The move comes after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled against tariffs that had been imposed under an economic emergency law.

In a post on Truth Social, the MAGA supremo wrote, “I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the US off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.”The move came after the US Supreme Court declared Trump’s tariff actions illegal and questioned his authority to impose sweeping import duties without congressional approval.

The decision followed a ruling by the US Supreme Court, which struck down Trump’s tariff measures as unlawful and challenged his power to levy broad import duties without the consent of Congress.

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs

In a landmark judgment that reverberated across global markets, the United States Supreme Court on Friday invalidated most of President Donald Trump’s expansive tariff measures, marking one of the sharpest judicial setbacks of his second term.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant the President the authority to impose tariffs- a decision with far-reaching consequences for US trading partners, including India.

The majority concluded that the President lacked the authority under the emergency powers statute to impose a sweeping range of import duties on products from almost all US trading partners.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion, which was joined by the court’s three liberal justices as well as fellow conservatives Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

Trump Slams ‘Deeply Disappointing’ Supreme Court Ruling

Donald Trump criticized the Supreme Court’s verdict, describing it as “deeply disappointing.”

He said he is “ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

Trump praised justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh who dissented.

“I’d like to thank and congratulate Justices Thomas, Alito and Kavanaugh for their strength and wisdom and love of our country, which is, right now, very proud of those justices,” he said.

Trump particularly praised Kavanaugh, saying, “I would like to thank justice Kavanaugh for his, frankly, his genius and his great ability. Very proud of that appointment in actuality.”