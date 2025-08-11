Judge Refuses to Unseal Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Aide Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case

A US federal judge has denied a request to unseal the grand jury transcripts from the indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell, once a close associate of disgraced American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Associated Press reported on Monday. The decision will effectively keep secret the detailed discussions and evidence presented that led to Maxwell’s charges in connection with facilitation of crimes committed by Epstein.

In a ruling issued Monday, Judge Paul A Engelmayer said releasing the secret testimony would undermine the longstanding protections of grand jury proceedings.

“The government suggested the materials could be released publicly ‘casually or promiscuously,’ which would risk unravelling the foundations of secrecy upon which the grand jury is premised,” the judge wrote, per AP.

Prosecutors Wanted Transparency, But With Limits

The Justice Department had asked for the transcripts to be unsealed, claiming they contained no private testimony from victims or witnesses outside law enforcement.

However, Judge Engelmayer appears to have discarded that reasoning, reportedly saying, “It is no answer to argue that releasing the grand jury materials, because they are redundant of the evidence at Maxwell’s trial, would be innocuous.”

According to prosecutors, everything discussed behind closed doors during the grand jury sessions had already become public — either at Maxwell’s 2021 trial, through civil lawsuits, or via public statements. The only witnesses were reportedly law enforcement officials.

Victims and Legal Teams Split on Release

Brad Edwards, an attorney representing many of Epstein’s accusers, told the Associated Press that his team was not pushing for the release.

“We do not disagree with the Court’s ruling. Our only concern was that if materials were released, then maximum protection for the victims was essential,” he told reporters.

Some victims supported unsealing the documents, with redactions. Others said the public debate was re-traumatising.

Meanwhile, Maxwell, who is appealing her conviction in the Supreme Court and was recently moved to a Texas prison camp, has opposed the unsealing. Her attorneys claimed the documents likely contained unchallenged, misleading statements.

Bigger Questions Still Unanswered

The denied request, the report said, doesn’t cover thousands of pages of sealed DOJ files. Another judge in Florida is still weighing whether to release transcripts from Epstein’s 2005–2007 grand jury investigation.

Calls for transparency have grown louder as conspiracy theories resurface, including among allies of President Donald Trump who had recently instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek disclosure of the files.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed the DOJ for additional records and plans to question Bill and Hillary Clinton, among other high-profile figures once linked to Epstein. Neither Trump nor Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing, and both deny knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

ALSO READ: Trump Places Washington DC Police Under Federal Control, Orders National Guard Deployment