LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > World > Judge Refuses to Unseal Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Aide Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case

Judge Refuses to Unseal Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Aide Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case

A US judge has denied a request to unseal the grand jury transcripts from the indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell, once a close associate of disgraced American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A US judge has denied a request to unseal the grand jury transcripts from the indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell, once a close associate of disgraced American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
A US judge has denied a request to unseal the grand jury transcripts from the indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell, once a close associate of disgraced American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 11, 2025 19:26:00 IST

A US federal judge has denied a request to unseal the grand jury transcripts from the indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell, once a close associate of disgraced American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Associated Press reported on Monday. The decision will effectively keep secret the detailed discussions and evidence presented that led to Maxwell’s charges in connection with facilitation of crimes committed by Epstein.

In a ruling issued Monday, Judge Paul A Engelmayer said releasing the secret testimony would undermine the longstanding protections of grand jury proceedings.

“The government suggested the materials could be released publicly ‘casually or promiscuously,’ which would risk unravelling the foundations of secrecy upon which the grand jury is premised,” the judge wrote, per AP.

Prosecutors Wanted Transparency, But With Limits

The Justice Department had asked for the transcripts to be unsealed, claiming they contained no private testimony from victims or witnesses outside law enforcement. 

However, Judge Engelmayer appears to have discarded that reasoning, reportedly saying, “It is no answer to argue that releasing the grand jury materials, because they are redundant of the evidence at Maxwell’s trial, would be innocuous.”

According to prosecutors, everything discussed behind closed doors during the grand jury sessions had already become public — either at Maxwell’s 2021 trial, through civil lawsuits, or via public statements. The only witnesses were reportedly law enforcement officials.

Victims and Legal Teams Split on Release

Brad Edwards, an attorney representing many of Epstein’s accusers, told the Associated Press that his team was not pushing for the release.

“We do not disagree with the Court’s ruling. Our only concern was that if materials were released, then maximum protection for the victims was essential,” he told reporters.

Some victims supported unsealing the documents, with redactions. Others said the public debate was re-traumatising.

Meanwhile, Maxwell, who is appealing her conviction in the Supreme Court and was recently moved to a Texas prison camp, has opposed the unsealing. Her attorneys claimed the documents likely contained unchallenged, misleading statements.

Bigger Questions Still Unanswered

The denied request, the report said, doesn’t cover thousands of pages of sealed DOJ files. Another judge in Florida is still weighing whether to release transcripts from Epstein’s 2005–2007 grand jury investigation.

Calls for transparency have grown louder as conspiracy theories resurface, including among allies of President Donald Trump who had recently instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek disclosure of the files.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed the DOJ for additional records and plans to question Bill and Hillary Clinton, among other high-profile figures once linked to Epstein. Neither Trump nor Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing, and both deny knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

ALSO READ: Trump Places Washington DC Police Under Federal Control, Orders National Guard Deployment

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists

LATEST NEWS

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Judge Refuses to Unseal Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Aide Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Judge Refuses to Unseal Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Aide Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Judge Refuses to Unseal Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Aide Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case
Judge Refuses to Unseal Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Aide Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case
Judge Refuses to Unseal Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Aide Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case
Judge Refuses to Unseal Grand Jury Transcripts in Epstein Aide Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?