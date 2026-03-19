Brent Crude Prices Today: Barrel Crosses $110 As Gulf Energy Hubs Come Under Attack Amid Raging Middle East War, Check Latest Oil Rates Here

Oil prices increased significantly on Thursday over $110 per barrel as a result of new assaults against key zones for energy in the Gulf of Mexico raising the prospect of a broader footprint and disruptions.

According to reports, Brent crude, which is the global standard, surpassed $110 a barrel following Iranian assaults that damaged a large fuel port located in Qatar. This sudden rise illustrates the apprehension that is developing in the worldwide marketplace due to enormous assaults on oil and gas infrastructure, and the potential for more assaults of a far broader reach.

Strikes on Key Energy Hubs

The continuing hostilities between the Iranian Islamic Republic and the United States with its respective allies, have progressed to an entirely new level, as both parties have begun nuclear energy assaults which were, previously, left off-limits. Attacks on the world’s largest natural gas pipeline, Iran’s South Pars pipeline, have caused both reciprocal action and additional congestion due to the extreme number of attacks on both sides. Consequently, Iranian reprisals to energy economic areas throughout the Gulf Regions including; Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait, have created chaos on all sides.

The attacks on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial Zone, which is a crucial hub for global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, have been significantly damaging; therefore, they are a major cause of concern for supply disruption over the long run. Due to the facility’s critical importance to the global liquefaction supply chain, the damage may create short or long duration supply constrictions as they transmit to other global energy supplies through the South Pars pipeline causing vast amounts of damages internationally.

Supply Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz

Disruptions in shipping have complicated the situation further in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil passageways, from which approximately 20% of all oil shipped worldwide travels through. Continuing threats and attacks on shipping have resulted in significant reductions in the flow of tankers through the strait, which is reducing supply and raising prices.

The market reaction has been very fast and severe. In one instance, oil prices jumped 3% in one day, and many analysts are predicting prices will continue to rise further if the number of attacks remain high or additional infrastructure suffers damage. One estimate indicates that if the fighting over oil continues, the price for oil could eventually reach $120.

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