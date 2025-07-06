BRICS Hits Back At Donald Trump’s Tariffs, Calls Them ‘Illegal’ And Threat To Global Trade

BRICS leaders met in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, July 6 and didn’t mince words: they’re seriously worried that President Trump’s broad import tariffs could mess with the global economy.

In a blunt joint statement, the group called out the rising wave of one-sided tariffs and other trade barriers, saying this kind of stuff just throws a wrench in global trade and clearly breaks the World Trade Organization’s rules.

BRICS now counts eleven countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Together, they make up nearly half the world’s population and churn out about 40% of global economic output.

BRICS slams Trump’s tariffs Joint statement “voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules” pic.twitter.com/L6GEmB1Gfy — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 6, 2025

BRICS called these tariffs illegal and random, warning they could slash global trade, mess up supply chains, and just add a whole lot of chaos to the international economy.

Earlier this year, Trump threatened everyone—friends and foes—with a barrage of new tariffs but pulled back after markets freaked out. Still, he’s kept up the pressure, warning he’ll slap more tariffs on trading partners unless they cut deals with the US by August 1.

(This is BREAKING NEWS and is a developing story. More details are awaited.)