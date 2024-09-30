Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Britain's last coal power plant, Ratcliffe-on-Soar in Nottinghamshire, will cease electricity generation on Monday after 57 years in operation.

Britain Becomes First G7 Nation To Eliminate Coal Power Production

Britain’s last coal power plant, Ratcliffe-on-Soar in Nottinghamshire, will cease electricity generation on Monday after 57 years in operation. This closure is in line with the government’s coal phase-out policy, which began nearly a decade ago.

With the shutdown of Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Britain will become the first G7 nation to eliminate coal-fired power production, marking the end of over 140 years of coal energy in the country.

Plans to phase out coal power plants

In 2015, the UK government announced plans to phase out coal plants within ten years as part of broader strategies to meet climate goals. At that time, coal accounted for nearly 30% of the nation’s electricity, but this figure dropped to just above 1% last year.

Julia Skorupska, the Head of the Powering Past Coal Alliance secretariat, remarked that the UK has demonstrated it can phase out coal power at an unprecedented pace.

Read More: Georgia Chemical Plant Fire: Evacuations On, Roads Closed

Decline in coal power in Britain

The decline in coal power has contributed to a significant reduction in Britain’s greenhouse gas emissions, which have more than halved since 1990.

Britain aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and intends to decarbonize its electricity sector by 2030, necessitating a rapid increase in renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks expressed in a statement that while the coal era may be concluding, a new age of good energy jobs is just beginning for the country.

Also Read: Hurricane Helene: 64 People Die, Billions Of Dollars Worth Damage Recorded

Filed under

Britain coal power G7 net zero emissions

