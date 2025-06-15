British Airways Boeing Dreamliner Bound To Chennai Flies Back To London Due To Technical Glitches

The scare of the Air India Plane crash remains in the nerve and yet another scary incident involving Boeing’s Dreamliner, British Airways flight BA35, bound for Chennai had to make a U-turn on Sunday due to technical malfunctions.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which had departed from London Heathrow, managed to land safely back at its departure point after nearly two hours of flight, according to data from Flightradar24.com.

British Airways confirmed the incident in a brief statement, saying, “The aircraft returned to Heathrow as a standard precaution after reports of a technical issue.” While the airline assured that all passengers and crew disembarked safely, it refrained from providing further details such as the total number of passengers aboard or the nature of the technical problem encountered mid-flight.

Flight Timeline and Response

According to live flight tracking data, flight BA35 was originally scheduled for departure at 12:40 pm local time but took off at 1:16 pm after a minor delay. The Dreamliner had been airborne for approximately two hours, performing multiple holding patterns before the crew made the decision to return to Heathrow Airport. British Airways stated, “Our teams are working hard to get their journeys back on track as soon as possible,” offering little insight into when passengers would be rebooked or if a replacement aircraft would be deployed.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash

This technical scare comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of Boeing’s Dreamliner models. Just days prior to the British Airways incident, an Air India Dreamliner tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, resulting in the loss of all 241 passengers and crew. The two incidents, while not officially connected, have contributed to growing public concern over the safety and reliability of the Dreamliner series, which has faced several technical challenges in recent years.

