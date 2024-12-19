Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
British PM Keir Starmer Hosts Indian Business Delegation At 10 Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a business delegation of 13 Indian companies at his official residence, 10 Downing Street, in London.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a business delegation of 13 Indian companies at his official residence, 10 Downing Street, in London. The Indian business leaders met with Starmer and his senior cabinet ministers to strengthen the India-UK business partnership. PM Starmer hosted the group of Indian investors and CEOs to explore opportunities for investment and economic growth between the UK and India. During the meeting, discussions focused on boosting investment, creating jobs, and achieving shared economic growth ambitions. The 13 Indian companies have already invested over £10 billion in the UK and provided employment to tens of thousands of people across the country.

“India is a vital partner for the UK, and we have huge ambition to unlock greater opportunities together, building further on our already strong relationship. I am delighted to welcome some of India’s most senior business leaders to Downing Street and to outline the UK’s ambitious focus on economic growth and innovation,” said UK PM Keir Starmer.

Previously, Starmer met with PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, where they committed to advancing the ambitious UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with collaborative opportunities in economic growth, security and defense, technology, climate, health, and education.

The delegation, supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), discussed deepening the bilateral partnership with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, along with Minister of State Douglas Alexander, also met with the Indian business delegation to discuss opportunities under a UK-India trade deal.

“As one of the most globally connected economies in the G20, the UK offers unmatched opportunities for Indian businesses to thrive. India already accounts for the second-highest number of FDI projects into the UK, and this government is committed to deepening our trade and investment links with India even further. Boosting investment is a mission at the heart of this government. It was great to hear first-hand from Indian business leaders on why so many of them have given us a vote of confidence and chosen to invest here,” said Reynolds.

Sunil Bharti Mittal KBE, leader of the Indian business delegation and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said, “This business delegation comes at a pivotal moment, as India stands as the fastest-growing large economy and is on track to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027. Over time, India-UK relations have developed into a robust, multifaceted partnership built on historical ties, economic synergy, and increasing geopolitical alignment. The India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations present significant opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation. We are optimistic that this delegation will pave the way for numerous successful business collaborations. We shall seek guidance from Prime Minister Starmer on the sectors that may offer better collaboration opportunities.” UK and India have already reached a trade value of £42 billion, supporting over 600,000 jobs across both economies.

