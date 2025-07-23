LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > World > Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles

Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles

Biotech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his anti-ageing mission, may shut down or sell his startup, Blueprint. He calls the business a distraction from his philosophical goals. Despite financial allegations, Johnson denies that the company is in trouble but admits the venture no longer aligns with his priorities.

Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: July 23, 2025 15:35:41 IST

American biotech mogul Bryan Johnson, who is perhaps most famous for his quest to reverse ageing and his “Don’t Die” philosophy, has confirmed that he is thinking of selling or shutting down his anti-ageing firm Blueprint. Johnson conceded that running the company had become too much of a chore, describing it as a “pain-in-the-a”** and claiming it distracts him from his larger philosophical ambitions.

 

Johnson recently stated in a Wired interview, “Honestly, I’m close to either shutting it down or selling it. I don’t need the money, and it’s just a hassle.” He continued by mentioning that the business has begun to overshadow his credibility within the philosophical arena, and he’s not willing to sacrifice this.

 

Johnson came into the limelight globally for spending $2 million a year on a regimen of diagnostics, exercise, sleep, and diet in the hope of controlling or reversing his biological aging. His company, Blueprint, markets health products positioned as aids to slow down the ageing process.

 

A New York Times report, however, questioned the quality of the company’s products and alleged that Blueprint was financially in trouble, falling short of its break-even point by $1 million a month. According to the report, Johnson had invested $25 million of his own money in the business.

Johnson, nonetheless, discounted the financial problems, saying, “We are break-even… We’ve had profitable months and loss months.” He also denied the NYT accusations, saying, “I’m not hiding from the article. I’m happy to face all the allegations. But the business stuff? That was made up.”

Although he defended the firm’s performance, Johnson again said he wanted out, citing the startup as a distraction from his main purpose.

Disclaimer- This article is for informational purposes only. The statements made by Bryan Johnson and the reported financial details are based on public interviews and media coverage. We do not claim or verify the accuracy of financial or business data. Always refer to official sources for confirmation.

Tags: age reversalage-reversing treatmentsanti-ageinganti-ageing billionairebiohackingbiotech entrepreneurBlueprint controversyBlueprint financial issuesBlueprint startupBryan JohnsonBryan Johnson ageBryan Johnson BlueprintBryan Johnson net worthBryan Johnson newsBryan Johnson NYTBryan Johnson updateBryan Johnson Wired interviewhealth tech entrepreneurlongevity biotechlongevity missionreverse aging companywellness productswellness startup

RELATED News

European Union Warns Of Action Against Israel Amid Surge In Gaza Deaths
PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?
Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim
Is Trump-Xi Meet on the Cards? US President Says China Trip ‘Not Too Distant’
Bangladesh Air Force Chief Warns Against Rumours Amid Dhaka Jet Crash Protests

More News

Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill
DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow
Who Is Sreesanth’s daughter? Harbhajan Singh Recalls Heart-Shattering Conversation With Her Post Slapgate Controversy
Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77
Here’s Who Is Coming Back For Netflix’s ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ As Season 2 Begins Filming
‘Cruel System’ Dashes Dreams: Shahid Kapoor’s Shivaji Biopic Halted, Director Amit Rai Speaks Out
Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money
Who was Atheist Krishna? Viral Memer Who Made PM Modi’s Smile, Passes Away From Pneumonia
Karnataka SSLC Exam‑3 Result 2025 to Be Declared in Final Week of July
This Filmmaker’s Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Goes Viral- Check Out His Diet Secrets
Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles
Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles
Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles
Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?