Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles

American biotech mogul Bryan Johnson, who is perhaps most famous for his quest to reverse ageing and his “Don’t Die” philosophy, has confirmed that he is thinking of selling or shutting down his anti-ageing firm Blueprint. Johnson conceded that running the company had become too much of a chore, describing it as a “pain-in-the-a”** and claiming it distracts him from his larger philosophical ambitions.

Johnson recently stated in a Wired interview, “Honestly, I’m close to either shutting it down or selling it. I don’t need the money, and it’s just a hassle.” He continued by mentioning that the business has begun to overshadow his credibility within the philosophical arena, and he’s not willing to sacrifice this.

Johnson came into the limelight globally for spending $2 million a year on a regimen of diagnostics, exercise, sleep, and diet in the hope of controlling or reversing his biological aging. His company, Blueprint, markets health products positioned as aids to slow down the ageing process.

A New York Times report, however, questioned the quality of the company’s products and alleged that Blueprint was financially in trouble, falling short of its break-even point by $1 million a month. According to the report, Johnson had invested $25 million of his own money in the business.

Johnson, nonetheless, discounted the financial problems, saying, “We are break-even… We’ve had profitable months and loss months.” He also denied the NYT accusations, saying, “I’m not hiding from the article. I’m happy to face all the allegations. But the business stuff? That was made up.”

Although he defended the firm’s performance, Johnson again said he wanted out, citing the startup as a distraction from his main purpose.

Disclaimer- This article is for informational purposes only. The statements made by Bryan Johnson and the reported financial details are based on public interviews and media coverage. We do not claim or verify the accuracy of financial or business data. Always refer to official sources for confirmation.