LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’

‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’

Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court after it struck down his sweeping tariffs in a 6–3 ruling, warning countries they would face even higher duties.

President Donald Trump warned countries against exploiting the Supreme Court ruling (IMAGE: X)
President Donald Trump warned countries against exploiting the Supreme Court ruling (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 23, 2026 21:06:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’

Trump Mocks Supreme Court: On Monday, February 23, US President Donald Trump warned that any country trying to take advantage after the Supreme Court’s big tariff ruling would get hit with even higher tariffs.

Trump Vows Tougher Tariffs After Legal Setback

The Supreme Court had just ruled that the tariffs Trump set last year, using a national emergency law, were illegal. That decision rattled other countries, leaving them unsure about trade deals they’d already signed or were still negotiating with the U.S.

‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’

You Might Be Interested In

Trump didn’t hold back. On Truth Social, he posted: “Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!”

Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs

These comments come after the Supreme Court’s 6–3 decision on February 20 threw out major parts of Trump’s broad unilateral tariffs.

Chief Justice John Roberts, speaking for the majority, said the president tried to grab “extraordinary power” without Congress actually signing off on it. Roberts made it clear: the emergency powers the White House pointed to just didn’t cut it.

Still, Trump’s not backing down. He claims the ruling actually gave him more leverage. On Truth Social, he mocked the “supreme court (will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!)” and insisted the justices “accidentally and unwittingly gave me, as President of the United States, far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling.”

He’s pushing the US closer to a standoff with Iran and whatever comes next. Trump argues he still has plenty of options. “For one thing, I can use Licenses to do absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries,” he wrote. “BUT ALL LICENSES CHARGE FEES, why can’t the United States do so? You do a license to get a fee!”

He also says, “The court has also approved all other Tariffs… and they can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty.”

MUST READ: Shahabuddin Vs Yunus: Bangladesh President Accuses Former Chief Adviser Of Ignoring Constitutional Duties Amid Political Storm: ‘They Did Not Want My Name To Appear Anywhere’

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 9:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumplatest world newssupreme courtUS tariff

RELATED News

US Congressman Tony Gonzales Asks Aide For Midnight ‘Sexy Pic’, She Responds ‘This Is Too Far, Boss’ – Weeks Later Regina Ann Santos-Aviles Sets Herself On Fire, Shocking Claims Emerge

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead? Iran’s People’s Mujahedin Organization Makes Explosive Claim, Opposition Group MEK Says 100 Fighters Attacked Supreme Leader’s Motahari Complex

US Snowstorm: Over 5,600 Flights Cancelled, Schools Shut As Blizzard Batters New York City Hit – Power Cuts Leave 4.5 Lakh In Dark, National Weather Service Issues Fresh Warning

US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War

Nancy Guthrie Found? Viral Claims Spread as Search for Missing 84-Year-Old Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Enters 24th Day — Fact Check

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’
‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’
‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’
‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’

QUICK LINKS