‘BUYER BEWARE!’ Donald Trump Threatens Tougher Tariffs On Countries ‘Playing Games’ After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘Those Who Have Ripped Off…’

Trump Mocks Supreme Court: On Monday, February 23, US President Donald Trump warned that any country trying to take advantage after the Supreme Court’s big tariff ruling would get hit with even higher tariffs.

Trump Vows Tougher Tariffs After Legal Setback

The Supreme Court had just ruled that the tariffs Trump set last year, using a national emergency law, were illegal. That decision rattled other countries, leaving them unsure about trade deals they’d already signed or were still negotiating with the U.S.

Trump didn’t hold back. On Truth Social, he posted: “Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!”

Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs

These comments come after the Supreme Court’s 6–3 decision on February 20 threw out major parts of Trump’s broad unilateral tariffs.

Chief Justice John Roberts, speaking for the majority, said the president tried to grab “extraordinary power” without Congress actually signing off on it. Roberts made it clear: the emergency powers the White House pointed to just didn’t cut it.

Still, Trump’s not backing down. He claims the ruling actually gave him more leverage. On Truth Social, he mocked the “supreme court (will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!)” and insisted the justices “accidentally and unwittingly gave me, as President of the United States, far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling.”

He’s pushing the US closer to a standoff with Iran and whatever comes next. Trump argues he still has plenty of options. “For one thing, I can use Licenses to do absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries,” he wrote. “BUT ALL LICENSES CHARGE FEES, why can’t the United States do so? You do a license to get a fee!”

He also says, “The court has also approved all other Tariffs… and they can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty.”

