Canada News: Indian Couple Faces Racial Abuse And Threats In Peterborough, Video Goes Viral

Canada News: A video showing a group of young Canadian men racially abusing and threatening an Indian couple at a parking lot in Peterborough, Ontario, has ignited widespread condemnation. The incident occurred on July 29 at the Lansdowne Place Mall parking lot, according to police.

Viral Video Captures Harassment and Threats

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, depicts the Indian couple subjected to racial slurs and violent threats. Originally posted by the victim on Facebook, the video shows three men inside a pickup truck targeting the couple. When the Indian man attempts to record their license plate, one of the men shouts, “Do you want me to get out of the car and f…..g kill you?”

The group also hurls insults including “big nose” and “f…..g immigrant.” At one point, an individual exits the vehicle and makes obscene gestures towards the couple, including simulating sexual acts against their car. The victims also allege the men rammed their vehicle, causing damage.

Public Reaction and Online Outrage

The video has sparked a wave of outrage online, with many expressing alarm at what they see as growing hostility toward Indian immigrants in Canada. One social media user commented, “First-world manners on full display,” while naming the suspects and sarcastically calling them “all shining examples.”

Some are trying to defend the driver of the truck in this disgusting hate-motivated incident in Peterborough. The driver was laughing and smiling as his buddy in the back yells another racial slur. 👇 🚨Disturbing content pic.twitter.com/k8mYJdWPlb — Tanya (@TanyaRanne) August 9, 2025

Police Investigation, One Person Arrested

The Peterborough Police Service confirmed in a press release that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident. “On Friday, August 8, 2025, officers began an investigation into the incident, which happened on July 29, 2025. The investigation included reviewing videos, some of which circulated on social media, that contained hate-based language,” the statement said.

An 18-year-old male from the City of Kawartha Lakes has been charged with “Utter threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm.” He has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on September 16, 2025.

Canada Police Statement

While Canada does not have a specific hate crime charge applicable to this case, authorities have indicated there is a hate crime component that will be addressed during the court proceedings.

Peterborough Police Service Chief Stuart Betts commented, “Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community. I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information in connection with this incident. Clearly this is not the standard of acceptable behaviour in our city.”

He further urged residents, “We encourage residents to continue to report hate bias incidents/crimes that take place in our community. Reporting these incidents to police is crucial to ensuring we have the information needed to investigate and pursue charges when appropriate. We are committed to keeping our community safe for everyone who lives, works, or visits here.”

