LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > World > Canada News: Indian Couple Faces Racial Abuse And Threats In Peterborough, Video Goes Viral

Canada News: Indian Couple Faces Racial Abuse And Threats In Peterborough, Video Goes Viral

Canada News: A disturbing video from Peterborough, Ontario shows young Canadian men racially abusing and threatening an Indian couple. The incident sparked widespread outrage and prompted a police investigation. One suspect has been charged and is due in court in September.

Video shows racial abuse of Indian couple in Peterborough, Canada; suspect charged amid public outrage and police probe. Photo/X.
Video shows racial abuse of Indian couple in Peterborough, Canada; suspect charged amid public outrage and police probe. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 12, 2025 12:50:00 IST

Canada News: A video showing a group of young Canadian men racially abusing and threatening an Indian couple at a parking lot in Peterborough, Ontario, has ignited widespread condemnation. The incident occurred on July 29 at the Lansdowne Place Mall parking lot, according to police.

Viral Video Captures Harassment and Threats

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, depicts the Indian couple subjected to racial slurs and violent threats. Originally posted by the victim on Facebook, the video shows three men inside a pickup truck targeting the couple. When the Indian man attempts to record their license plate, one of the men shouts, “Do you want me to get out of the car and f…..g kill you?”

Also Read: US, China Lock Horns Over Panama Canal At UN – Panama President Issues Strong Rebuttal

The group also hurls insults including “big nose” and “f…..g immigrant.” At one point, an individual exits the vehicle and makes obscene gestures towards the couple, including simulating sexual acts against their car. The victims also allege the men rammed their vehicle, causing damage.

 Public Reaction and Online Outrage

The video has sparked a wave of outrage online, with many expressing alarm at what they see as growing hostility toward Indian immigrants in Canada. One social media user commented, “First-world manners on full display,” while naming the suspects and sarcastically calling them “all shining examples.”

Police Investigation, One Person Arrested

The Peterborough Police Service confirmed in a press release that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident. “On Friday, August 8, 2025, officers began an investigation into the incident, which happened on July 29, 2025. The investigation included reviewing videos, some of which circulated on social media, that contained hate-based language,” the statement said.

An 18-year-old male from the City of Kawartha Lakes has been charged with “Utter threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm.” He has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on September 16, 2025.

Canada Police Statement

While Canada does not have a specific hate crime charge applicable to this case, authorities have indicated there is a hate crime component that will be addressed during the court proceedings.

Peterborough Police Service Chief Stuart Betts commented, “Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community. I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information in connection with this incident. Clearly this is not the standard of acceptable behaviour in our city.”

He further urged residents, “We encourage residents to continue to report hate bias incidents/crimes that take place in our community. Reporting these incidents to police is crucial to ensuring we have the information needed to investigate and pursue charges when appropriate. We are committed to keeping our community safe for everyone who lives, works, or visits here.”

Also Read: UK’s Shocking Move: India Added To ‘Deport Now, Appeal Later’ List -Check All 16 Countries Facing Immediate Deportation

Tags: canadaCanada harasses Indian coupleWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Demands Land Swap, Calls Out Zelensky’s ‘Severe’ Disagreement – What’s Next for Ukraine?
Donald Trump Signals Possible Cannabis Reclassification – What Is the Current Legal Status Of Marijuana In US?
UK’s Shocking Move: India Added to ‘Deport Now, Appeal Later’ List – Check All 16 Countries Facing Immediate Deportation
‘That Was a Big Blow’: Donald Trump Says US Tariffs 0n India Hit Russian Economy Hard
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: Will Territorial Swaps End The Ukraine War? Key Agenda Revealed

LATEST NEWS

Is Prabhas Soon Getting Married? Actor’s Aunt Drops A Big Hint, Says ‘He Will Get Married When…’
WWE Raw Live Results 8/11/25: Seth Rollins Set For Title Showdown, CM Punk And Baron Corbin Unite
John Abraham On Bollywood’s Political Propaganda, Slams Chhaava And The Kashmir Files, ‘I Will Never Make Those Kinds Of Films’
Diamonds Face A Rough Cut, Shrimp In Hot Water As US Tariffs Bite Hard
Road Traffic Advisory: Independence Day 2025 Services in Delhi-NCR and Beyond
Minimum Balance Requirements Not Regulated By RBI, Says Central Bank Governor
Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Prequel ‘John Rambo’ Will Star Noah Centineo In Iconic Role- Deets Inside!
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
Is Karan Johar Planning A New Romance Movie? Filmmaker Gets Inspired By Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara
‘Dam Banayenge, 140 Cr Log Usme Peshab Karega…’: Mithun Chakraborty Warning To Bilawal Bhutto
Canada News: Indian Couple Faces Racial Abuse And Threats In Peterborough, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Canada News: Indian Couple Faces Racial Abuse And Threats In Peterborough, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Canada News: Indian Couple Faces Racial Abuse And Threats In Peterborough, Video Goes Viral
Canada News: Indian Couple Faces Racial Abuse And Threats In Peterborough, Video Goes Viral
Canada News: Indian Couple Faces Racial Abuse And Threats In Peterborough, Video Goes Viral
Canada News: Indian Couple Faces Racial Abuse And Threats In Peterborough, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?