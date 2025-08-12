US, China Lock Horns Over Panama Canal At UN – Panama President Issues Strong Rebuttal

The US and China engaged in a sharp exchange at the UN Security Council on Monday over influence in the Panama Canal, with Washington warning that Beijing’s growing role could endanger global trade and security, and Beijing accusing the US of using the issue as a pretext to seize control of the strategic waterway.

What Panama Said

The confrontation unfolded during a Security Council session chaired by Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino, who emphasized the neutrality of the canal and Panama’s full ownership of the route connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Panama currently holds the council presidency for the month, and the meeting focused on maritime security challenges.

Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza outlined threats ranging from piracy and armed robbery to transnational crime, warning that cybercriminals are weaponizing artificial intelligence to target ports with “minimal cyber security, maximum exposure.”

Donald Trump On the Panama Canal

US President Donald Trump had already thrust Panama into the international spotlight prior to his election victory last November, suggesting that Washington should consider retaking control of the canal and accusing Panama of allowing China to gain influence over it.

The US originally built the canal in the early 1900s to facilitate military and commercial shipping between its coasts. Control was formally transferred to Panama in 1999 under a 1977 treaty signed by then-President Jimmy Carter.

Waht is China Saying on Panama Canal Management

China’s U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong defended Panama’s handling of the canal, telling the council, “Panama has consistently and effectively managed the canal, making significant contributions to global shipping and trade.”

He added “China has always respected the permanent neutrality of the canal and firmly supports Panama in safeguarding its sovereignty over the canal to ensure its openness and smooth operation.”

US Raises Concerns Over Chinese Influence

Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea expressed alarm about what she described as China’s “outsized influence over the Panama Canal area, especially over critical infrastructure and port operations.”

Referencing China’s actions in the South China Sea, Shea said, “China’s expansive and unlawful maritime claims and aggressive actions demonstrate its threat to maritime security and commerce.”

She stressed that the U.S. rejects these claims and backs nations resisting them, warning, “China’s influence in the canal area is not just a risk to Panama and the United States, but rather a potential threat to global trade and security.”

