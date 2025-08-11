LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > World > Chinese Vessels Collide During Philippine Boat Chase In South China Sea: Here’s What We Know So Far

Chinese Vessels Collide During Philippine Boat Chase In South China Sea: Here’s What We Know So Far

According to coast guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela, the clash happened near the disputed Scarborough Shoal as the Philippine vessel BRP Suluan was escorting aid boats for local fishermen.

Two Chinese Vessels Collide During Philippine Boat
Two Chinese Vessels Collide During Philippine Boat

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 11, 2025 12:57:47 IST

A Chinese navy warship collided with a China Coast Guard vessel on Monday while both were chasing a Philippine patrol boat in the South China Sea, the Philippine coast guard said, releasing video of the incident, reported Reuters.

According to coast guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela, the clash happened near the disputed Scarborough Shoal as the Philippine vessel BRP Suluan was escorting aid boats for local fishermen.

Footage showed the China Coast Guard ship CCG 3104 and a larger vessel numbered 164 slamming into each other with a loud crash. Tarriela said the coast guard ship was pursuing the BRP Suluan at high speed when it made a dangerous turn, hitting the Chinese navy vessel. The impact heavily damaged the coast guard ship’s front section, making it unfit to sail.

Chinese coast guard spokesman Gan Yu confirmed a confrontation but did not mention the collision. He said Chinese forces acted “in accordance with the law” to block and drive away the Philippine vessels.

The incident is the latest in a string of tense encounters between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely, despite a 2016 international ruling rejecting its claim. The Scarborough Shoal, a chain of reefs and rocks, has been a flashpoint since China took control from the Philippines in 2012.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos vowed his country’s vessels would continue patrolling the area to defend Manila’s sovereign rights.

Tarriela added that earlier in the chase, the BRP Suluan was targeted with a water cannon but avoided it. He said the Chinese crew ignored offers of assistance after the crash.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Thinking Of Tariffs On China For Buying Russian Oil? JD Vance Issues Big Statement

Tags: chinaphilippines

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists

LATEST NEWS

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Chinese Vessels Collide During Philippine Boat Chase In South China Sea: Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chinese Vessels Collide During Philippine Boat Chase In South China Sea: Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chinese Vessels Collide During Philippine Boat Chase In South China Sea: Here’s What We Know So Far
Chinese Vessels Collide During Philippine Boat Chase In South China Sea: Here’s What We Know So Far
Chinese Vessels Collide During Philippine Boat Chase In South China Sea: Here’s What We Know So Far
Chinese Vessels Collide During Philippine Boat Chase In South China Sea: Here’s What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?