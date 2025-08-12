UK’s Shocking Move: India Added to ‘Deport Now, Appeal Later’ List – Check All 16 Countries Facing Immediate Deportation

The UK has broadened its “Deport Now Appeal Later” scheme, adding India among 15 other nations to the list of countries whose foreign criminals will be deported immediately after sentencing, before they can appeal against the decision.

What is the Deport Now Appeal Later Scheme

The UK Home Office announced on Sunday that the list of countries subject to the fast-track deportation policy has increased from eight to 23. This expansion aims to address growing concerns over migration and delays in removing offenders from the UK.

Under this scheme, foreign nationals from the designated countries will be deported as soon as they are sentenced. Their appeals, if any, will be handled remotely through video technology from their home countries, allowing appeals to be processed without delaying deportation.

Government Motive Behind The Deport Now Appeal Later

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper explained the government’s reasoning behind this move, stating, “For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on. That has to end.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Places Washington DC Police Under Federal Control, Orders National Guard Deployment

She further emphasized, “those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system, which is why we are restoring control and sending a clear message that our laws must be respected and will be enforced.”

Countries on UKs Deport Now Appeal Later

Previously, the scheme covered Finland, Nigeria, Estonia, Albania, Belize, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Kosovo. The newly added countries are India, Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda, and Zambia.

The UK government also mentioned ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring more countries into the scheme. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, “We are leading diplomatic efforts to increase the number of countries where foreign criminals can be swiftly returned, and if they want to appeal, they can do so safely from their home country.”

Impact of Deport Now Appeal Later Scheme

According to the Home Office, the new deportation approach will ease the financial burden on British taxpayers. Foreign offenders previously remained in the UK long after serving their sentences, increasing public expenditure.

Since July 2024, approximately 5,200 foreign nationals have been deported, marking a 14 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Official data reveals that foreign offenders constitute about 12 percent of the UK’s prison population. The average annual cost of imprisoning one inmate is GBP 54,000.

Also Read: Air India Suspends Delhi-Washington Direct Flights – What You Need To Know