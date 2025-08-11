Air India Suspends Delhi-Washington Direct Flights – What You Need To Know

Air India Aircraft Shortage: Air India has announced it will halt nonstop flights between Delhi and Washington, D.C., starting September 1, 2025. The airline cited “a combination of operational factors” for this decision, including the ongoing closure of Pakistani airspace, an extensive fleet upgrade, and a temporary reduction in aircraft availability expected to last until the end of 2026.

Why Is Air India Suspending Flights To Washington?

The primary cause for suspending the direct Delhi-Washington route is an anticipated shortage in Air India’s fleet. The airline began a major retrofit program last month, focusing on repairing 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft. This comprehensive upgrade aims to significantly enhance the customer experience but will render many planes unavailable for service at any given time through 2026.

This fleet shortage, coupled with the persistent closure of Pakistani airspace, has severely impacted Air India’s long-haul operations. The closure forces flights to detour, taking longer and more fuel-intensive routes over Europe and the Arabian Sea, increasing operational complexity.

Since 2019, Indian carriers have been banned from using Pakistani airspace, affecting several international routes, especially those to the United States. The rerouted flights have diminished aircraft utilization and reduced schedule flexibility, making non-stop services more difficult to sustain.

What Air India Passengers Need To Know

Air India has assured customers with bookings on the Delhi-Washington nonstop service after September 1 that they will be personally contacted. Passengers will be offered alternative travel options, including full refunds or rebooking on other flights according to their preferences.

Air India To Continue Services to North America

Although nonstop flights to Washington, D.C. will be suspended, Air India will continue operating one-stop flights to the U.S. from Newark (EWR), Chicago, San Francisco, and New York (JFK).

Additionally, the airline confirmed that nonstop flights between India and six destinations in North America, including Toronto and Vancouver in Canada, will remain operational.

