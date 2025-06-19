Canada: Spy Agency Report Admits Khalistani Extremists Use Country To Plot Violence Against India

The spy agency of Canada has made a big admission, saying that some Khalistani extremists use the country to plan violence against India.

The agency, in its report, said that India’s alleged foreign interference activities have been driven by concerns of pro-Khalistan extremism emerging from Canada.

CSIS Report Reveals Role of Khalistani Extremists in Canada

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service or CSIS’ in its annual report to Parliament for 2024 made this admission in the section on Politically Motivated Religious Extremism or PMVE. The report was tabled in the House of Commons on Friday and published publicly on Wednesday.

“Since the mid-1980s, the PMVE threat in Canada has manifested primarily through Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) seeking to use and support violent means to create an independent nation-state called Khalistan, largely within Punjab, India,” the report reveals.

Khalistani Extremists in Canada a Threat To National Security: CSIS Report

The report highlighted the ongoing role of Khalistani extremists in Canadian national security. The report claims that the elements continue to pose a national security threat and push India for alleged foreign interference.

“While there were no CBKE-related attacks in Canada in 2024, ongoing involvement in violent activities by CBKEs continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and Canadian interests. In particular, real and perceived Khalistani extremism emerging from Canada continues to drive Indian foreign interference activities in Canada,” the report noted.

The report further stated that there is a small group of Khalistani extremists who are involved in planning violence against India. The report also refers to the presence of non-violent advocacy groups in Canada who strive for the independent Khalistan.

Report Draws Line Between Violent And Non-Violent Khalistanis

“Some Canadians participate in legitimate and peaceful campaigning to support the Khalistan movement. Non-violent advocacy for an independent state of Khalistan is not considered extremism. Only a small group of individuals are considered Khalistani extremists because they continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India,” it added.

The report also made the allegations of Indian interference in Canada, though, for the first time, it also underlined what motivates such alleged activity. “These activities attempt to steer Canada’s positions into alignment with India’s interests on key issues, particularly with respect to how the Indian government perceives Canada-based supporters of an independent homeland that they call Khalistan,” the report stated.

